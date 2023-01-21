local columnist Michele Huey

Michele Huey's column appears every Saturday. Email comments to michelethuey@gmail.com

And let us not neglect our meeting together, as some people do, but encourage one another, especially now that the day of his return is drawing near. — Hebrews 10:25 NLT

When we moved to the country in 1980, we didn’t need to search far for a church home. A small church, of the same denomination we attended in town, perched on a hill only three miles away in the village of Canoe Ridge. With children ages 11 months and 4 years, the short distance afforded us the needed time to get everyone ready and still be on time for the service.

Tags