local columnist Michele Huey

Michele Huey's column appears every Saturday. Email comments to michelethuey@gmail.com

And I am sure that God, who began the good work within you, will continue his work until it is finally finished on that day when Christ Jesus comes back again. — Philippians 1:6 NLT

“Oh, no,” I muttered as my bare foot met with a wet floor. The puddle of water seeping from my dishwasher meant only one thing — another job to add to the honey-do list.

Tags