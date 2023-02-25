local columnist Michele Huey

In the same way, I tell you, there is rejoicing in the presence of the angels of God over one sinner who repents. — Jesus, as quoted in Luke 15:10 (NIV)

I couldn’t find my hearing aid. And for once, I was about to get out the door on time. But when I reached into the black pouch where I keep the device when I’m not wearing it, it wasn’t there.

