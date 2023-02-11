local columnist Michele Huey

Each of you should look not only to your own interests, but also to the interests of others. — Philippians 2:4 NIV

Every spring they amaze me — these plants that come up in our garden on their own. They sprout from seeds left over from last year’s discarded tomatoes, squash or pumpkin or a missed spud. One spring a nice, straight row of onions pushed through the yet untilled ground. The garden isn’t the only place surprise plants appear. They nudge their way through the hardened soil of my flower pots, too.

