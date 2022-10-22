local columnist Michele Huey

Forgetting the past and looking forward to what lies ahead, I press on to reach the end of the race and receive the heavenly prize for which God, through Jesus Christ, is calling us. — Philippians 3:13, 14 NLT

It was a trip like no other. Three flights, three delays. It took 17 hours to get from Johnstown, Pa., to Manitou Springs, Colo., where I would spend five days with my fiction writing class, learning from the masters. But I had to get there first.

