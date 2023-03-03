A 1986 Indiana University of Pennsylvania Magna Cum Laude graduate with a 30-year career in The Hillman Company is blazing a new trail with golf clubs.
“Golf is a huge component of business,” OnPar Now founder and CEO Jan Receski observed as the luncheon speaker at the third Women’s Summit conducted Thursday by the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce at IUP’s Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex.
Telling the audience one can learn a lot about a person on the golf course, she said, “this is true career development.”
She was the opening speaker in a lineup that also included IUP Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs Dr. Malaika Turner; Stephanie Keppich, a small business owner and a career communications professional who directs the Center for Media Production and Research in IUP’s College of Education and Communications; IUP Assistant Director of Video Services Emily Smith; and Dr. Tammy Manko, director of IUP’s Career and Professional Development Center.
The summit was touted as the third annual but, as noted by chamber President Mark Hilliard, it began as a October 2019 event coinciding with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, then came back after the COVID-19 pandemic for Women’s History Month in March 2022 before the third event Thursday.
It brought in some 150 participants, including 146 who signed up for the afternoon-long event and some walk-ins who saw the event promoted in such places as social media.
Receski pointed to a quote by cellist Yo-Yo Ma: “Passion is one great force that unleashes creativity, because if you are passionate about something, then you’re more willing to take risks.”
In 2020, Receski started to turn a lifetime passion for golf into a space in Pittsburgh’s Strip District Terminal, where everyone would feel welcome, where no one would feel intimidated, as she said women often did on the golf course.
“Last week marked the two-year anniversary,” Receski said.
As she pointed out at the luncheon, a Google search for “Women + Golf” turned up as the first link a Men’s Health magazine piece on “20 Hottest Women in Golf.”
She’s turned that around, with a facility promoting a sport that “is ageless, and healthy, and fun” for women of all ages, alongside the men.
It continues for Receski a passion that started out in a different sport.
“She was a hell of a player,” her high school coach Skip McGreevy recalled, after being seated beside his former protege, who grew up in Indiana and was part of the area’s first high school softball team.
As one finds on the onparnow.com website, the first time Receski swung a golf club was for physical education credit at IUP — and she loved it.
S&T Bank and First Commonwealth Bank were promoting sponsors for the summit. Sponsors for a luncheon that included salad, chicken, shrimp and brownies included InFirst Bank and the White Township accounting firm of Smith Lewis Chess & Co. LLP. A cocktail hour capping the day was sponsored by Rosebud Mining Company.
Between the lunch and the cocktail hour were breakout sessions on “Diversity, Equity & Inclusion,” “Leveraging Social Media & Effective Networking,” and “Dress for Success,” as well as a fashion show featuring items from J.C. Penney, Lucy Rae, Maurice’s and Meraki Boutique.
There also were photographers Savannah Tutko and Jaclyn Anderson and a portable studio for pictures during registration.
The summit is the latest in an ongoing lineup of activities for the Indiana County chamber.
On Thursday, March 8, from 5 to 7 p.m., the Occupational Advisory Committee of the Indiana County Technology Center is sponsoring the latest chamber “Business After Hours” gathering at the ICTC.
On April 11 from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, Rhonda Parkhurst will conduct a “Chamber Edge Program” on Psychological Safety meant to help businesses and their staffs “develop a cohesive environment, that nurtures emotional growth and a sense of security and well-being” and help create a more productive workplace.
On April 13 from 5 to 7 p.m., another “Business After Hours” event will be sponsored by Westmoreland County Community College at its new Indiana center along Hamill Road in White Township.
A long list of other events also awaits visitors to the indianacountychamber.us website, as well as links to such matters as “Excellence in Education” honoring students of the month in area districts, and the Winter 2022 Indiana County CEO (Center for Economic Operations) newsletter.