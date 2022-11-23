The County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania Academy for Excellence in County Government recently graduated 17 county officials, including Indiana County Commissioner Robin A. Gorman, from its program during ceremonies at CCAP’s Fall Conference in Hershey.
The academy is a certificate training program specifically designed for county commissioners, council members, county executives, administrators and assistant administrators, chief clerks and assistant chief clerks, solicitors and assistant solicitors, and their equivalents in home rule counties. Participants complete required courses in leadership, management and decision-making; county legal issues, today’s trends in county government; county functions and responsibilities; county financial management; risk management; personnel and labor relations; personal development; and, also attain elective credits by attending courses covering a wide range of relevant topics.
CCAP and the Academy are committed to training informed and responsible public officials to give Pennsylvania’s counties the leadership needed to deal with the challenges of today’s county government.
The Academy is a voluntary program that began in 1996. More than 160 county officials have graduated from the program and received the certificate since its inception. The Academy is pleased to be celebrating 25 years of service to Pennsylvania county officials.
In addition to Gorman, the 2022 graduates include Pat Fabian, Armstrong County commissioner; Elizabeth M. Arnold, Susquehanna County commissioner; Paul Buber, Schuylkill County director of finance; Laura O. Burke, Blair County commissioner; Linda Deatrich, Schuylkill County chief clerk; Krista Gromalski, Pike County chief clerk; Nicole Hemminger, Blair County administrator/chief clerk; Judith Herschel, Susquehanna County commissioner; Robert Kagel, Chester County administrator; Ernie King, Wyoming County commissioner; Josh Maxwell, Chester County commissioner; Jeffrey Reber, Union County commissioner; Stacy Richards, Union County commissioner; Glenn Roth, Jr., Schuylkill County first assistant solicitor; Amy Webster, Blair County commissioner; and, Rick Wilbur, Wyoming County commissioner.
The academy’s 25th Anniversary Program sponsors include: CCAP Insurance Programs; Cardinal Crossings, Inc.; Election Systems & Software; Marsh McLennan Agency, LLC; Phoenix Graphics, Inc.; Primepoint HRMS & Payroll; Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP; Service Access and Management Inc.; and Tremco Roofing and Building Maintenance.
For more information about CCAP, log on to www.pacounties.org.