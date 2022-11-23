Indiana County Commissioner Robin A. Gorman, seated second from left, is among the 2022 graduates of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania’s Academy for Excellence in County Government. Other graduates included Elizabeth M. Arnold and Judith Herschel, Susquehanna County; Paul Buber, Linda Deatrich and Glenn Roth Jr., Schuylkill County; Laura O. Burke, Amy Webster and Nicole Hemminger, Blair County; Pat Fabian, Armstrong County; Krista Gromalski, Pike County; Robert Kagel, Chester County; Ernie King and Rick Wilbur, Wyoming County; Josh Maxwell, Chester County; and Jeffrey Reber and Stacy Richards, Union County.