Wilson Ragen’s commute recently dropped from 55 to 18 miles, as the Grant Township farmer moved from serving Westmoreland County as a registrar in its Election Bureau to a new post as elections coordinator in the office of Indiana County Voting & Elections.
Since starting on Feb. 27, Ragen has begun a gradual process of taking over for the county’s Chief Clerk Robin Maryai, who has been involved with elections for nearly four decades but also has other duties, such as her work as the county’s open records officer.
“I make sure the process goes smoothly,” Ragen said, after a day that included going out to a polling place. “I help train poll workers and get them ready for election day.”
He works with Maryai as well as the county’s Director of Voter Registration Deb Streams.
The 2023 election process has been an ongoing one, as the county prepares for the spring primary. Would-be voters have until May 1 to register, then until May 9 to apply for a ballot for absentee or mail-in voting, in advance of the May 16 primary election.
Ragen, 38, majored in political science and history at Point Park University in Pittsburgh and the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg. His resume includes teaching at the Propel School in McKeesport and in Westmoreland County juvenile detention.
He’s a Westmoreland County native as is his wife Callie Bradley, who teaches music lessons when not working with her husband on Five Alarm Farms and its crops of hot peppers and duck and goose eggs sold at the Indiana Farmer’s Market.
“They’re a great group of people over there,” Ragen said. A new season for the market opens on June 3 from 9 a.m. to noon.
The couple also have an eight-month-old son, Franklin.
They moved to Grant Township in the spring of 2021. In August 2021, Greg McCloskey hired Ragen as one of four registrars in the Westmoreland County Election Bureau.
“He has done a fantastic job of getting it squared away down there,” Ragen said of his old boss — who, like Maryai, is a wearer of multiple hats at the courthouse in Greensburg.
McCloskey runs the Election Bureau, but he’s also Westmoreland County’s director of public works.
Ragen and his colleagues also had different hats to wear along with their duties to make sure everyone was registered properly to vote.
On Feb. 14, Ragen was given a green light to change one of his hats.
Indiana County’s Salary Board — the three members of the board of commissioners as well as county Treasurer Kimberly McCullough — approved his filling a vacant position as a full-time elections coordinator at a rate of $22.85 per hour.
The salary board meets twice a month, on the second and fourth Tuesdays at 11 a.m.
At its meeting Tuesday, the board handled 16 personnel matters, including a change in the ranks of deputy sheriffs.
Adam Lewis, a former Indiana Borough Police officer recently hired as a part-time officer in Clymer Borough, also is taking on duties as a part-time deputy sheriff, effective April 3 at $19.33 per hour.
Lewis replaces John Scherf, who resigned. Scherf also is a former Indiana Borough Police detective and more recently has been chief of police in Cherry Tree.
Elsewhere:
• In Children and Youth Services, Ashley Breen was hired as a full-time social services aide, replacing Susan Kirkpatrick, effective April 12, at $12.89 per hour.
• In Parks and Trails, Dakota Dagostino was hired as a part-time seasonal maintenance worker, replacing Daniel Schrack, effective today at $10 per hour.
• At Indiana County Jail, Steven Sosa-Arenas and James Halyama each were hired as part-time correctional officers, with Sosa-Arenas replacing Travis Dixon who moved to a full-time rank, and Halyama replacing Kaitlyn Duncan, each effective April 5 at $15.87 per hour.
• Also at the jail, Michele Oswald, Christopher Kline, Amy Ruckett, Brock Barbus and Cory McAfoose each were hired as full-time correctional officers, with McAfoose flling a vacancy, Oswald stepping in for Jordan Hall who never started, and Kline, Ruckett and Barbus replacing, respectively, James States, Glenda McLean and Lillian Hogsed, all effective April 5 and each at $18.31 per hour.
• In Court Administration, Michael Mendicino was hired as a full-time law clerk, replacing Chandrima Dasgupta effective May 15 at a salary of $44,056 per year.
• In the office of Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts, James Taylor was moved from full-time department clerk to full-time administrative specialist, replacing Karen Canada effective today at $13.69 per hour, while Debra Nardecchia moved from part-time temporary department clerk to full-time department clerk, replacing Shyann Walter effective today at $11.38 per hour.
• At Indian Haven, Timothy Shaffer Jr. was hired as a full-time certified nurse aide, replacing Riley Dawson effective today at $16.75 per hour; and Shakiiya Gray and Makayla Bollman each were hired as per-diem certified nurse aides, with Gray replacing Taylor Mock on April 3 and Bollman replacing Nicole Elliott (who is moving to regular physical therapy) effective today, each at $20 per hour.
The salary board also acknowledged separation from county employment of Canada, Walter, Scherf and Melissa Creighton.