State Growing Greener Plus funds are going toward the Lower Two Lick Creek Watershed in Indiana County and several projects in Armstrong County.
An announcement to that effect was made Friday by Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, as well as state Reps. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, Donna Oberlander, R-Clarion, and Abby Major, R-Ford City.
The grants, totaling $164,466 for Indiana County Conservation District and $427,826 for four projects maintained by the Armstrong County Conservation District and Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, are among more than $19 million in grants announced statewide by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.
The Indiana County funds will go toward the Lower Two Lick Creek Watershed.
“As a member of the House Appropriations Committee, I was very happy to help craft and later endorse the current fiscal year’s budget, which includes the largest investment ever in the Growing Greener Program,” Struzzi said. “Addressing environmental concerns is simple, good stewardship for Pennsylvanians, now and in the future.”
Growing Greener is the largest single investment of state funds in Pennsylvania’s history to address critical environmental concerns. Entities eligible for Growing Greener grants can be watershed groups, local or county government, municipal authorities, county planning commissions, county conservation districts, council of governments, educational institutions, or non-profit organizations.
“Growing Greener funding helps to ensure we can begin and continue projects focused on critical environmental concerns, such as the ones funded in Indiana and Armstrong counties,” Pittman said.
DEP said grantees have up to three years to implement their projects, which statewide are being utilized to protect waterways and watersheds, reclaim abandoned mine sights and work to reclaim and plug abandoned oil and gas wells.
In Armstrong County, the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy received $89,286 for the Patterson Run Instream Habitat Improvement and $129,995 for the Buffalo Creek Stream Restoration, while the Armstrong Conservation District received $103,990 for the Glade Run Streambank Stabilization and Fish Habitat Project and $104,555 for the Buffalo Creek Streambank Stabilization and Fish Habitat Schwickrath Project.
“Armstrong County has many creeks and streams that empty into the Allegheny River,” Major said. “Water quality upstream greatly affects the river’s ecosystem. These grants will help improve our natural resources so that they can be enjoyed for generations to come.”
The Growing Greener program was created in 1999 to protect and improve watersheds, reduce storm water runoff and acid mine drainage and to support educational programs and other important conservation related efforts.
“We all need a safe, clean and reliable source of water, so I’m pleased this grant will offset the cost of providing water to the community,” added Oberlander. “Even during the challenging financial times so many people are experiencing, we still need to make important investments like this one. These grants are also essential in preserving our environmental and recreational opportunities.”
The program is supported by the Environmental Stewardship Fund (tipping fees) and Act 13 natural gas drilling impact fees.