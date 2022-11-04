MARION CENTER — A four-bedroom house at 702 Main St. in Marion Center is getting an overhaul from Habitat For Humanity of Indiana County.
“We just got it about two months ago,” said Mel Woodward, vice president of the Indiana County chapter of Habitat. “It had been vacant for several years.”
Woodward said Habitat would invite any qualifying family who is not able to obtain financing but wants to purchase a house to go online to the habitatforindianacounty.org website.
There, one can see projects conducted over the years, from Ernest to Graceton and Indiana to Blairsville, and read Habitat’s mission “to eliminate substandard housing and homelessness worldwide and to make affordable shelter a matter of conscience and action.”
Habitat has a goal “to work with people in partnership everywhere to develop communities for God’s people in need.”
The visitor to the website then can click on “documents” and “home application” and follow the directions. Habitat officials said the Marion Center house will be available in approximately two years.
“It is going to take a long time to finish,” Woodward said.
He said a commercial water line has just been put in, and that the house isn’t yet wired for electricity.
“We have to use a generator,” Woodward said.
The would-be owner of that Marion Center house must provide 500 work hours at the site. Habitat said friends and family of the purchaser would be welcome to help satisfy those work hours.
The cost of the house will be the sum of the expenses used to refurbish it. All work is done by volunteers, with possibly the exception of heating.
Upon completion of the house, Habitat officials said, the purchaser would make a down payment of 2 percent of the cost and Habitat for Humanity of Indiana County would provide a 20-year interest-free mortgage for the balance.
Those officials said Habitat is thankful for those who have supported their past efforts.
They said anyone wanting to donate in the future can do so by forwarding contributions to Habitat for Humanity of Indiana County, P. O. Box 663, Indiana, PA 15701.