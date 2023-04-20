White Township officials said construction on Hamill Road near Route 286 in the township will cause delays for traffic on Monday.
Bison Construction Company plans to dig a trench for the installation of a new sanitary sewage pipeline under Hamill Road.
The township said the contractor expects to keep one traffic lane open through the day and to allow motorists traveling in each direction to alternately pass through the work zone.
Township officials said delays may be lengthy, and drivers are encouraged to consider alternate routes. The construction is part of the Route 286 East sewage service extension project commissioned by White Township Municipal Authority.
The township expects normal travel on Hamill Road to be restored by the end of Monday, and expects completion of the entire project in the course of this year.