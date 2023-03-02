KENWOOD — The Pennsylvania Department of Education said Wednesday that the Penns Manor Area School District will not be able to complete a required 180 days of education for the 2022-23 academic year if the Penns Manor Education Association’s strike lasts beyond March 29.
Wednesday was the third day of the strike by 68 members of PMEA against the Clymer-Pine Township-Cherryhill Township district. A PDE memo suggests that the strike has to end in 20 class days — and should end within nine.
“Section 1161-A of the Public School Code authorizes the Secretary (of Education) to initiate injunctive proceedings when the school district is unable to complete 180 days of instruction by June 30,” according to a memo by Monica Washington, PDE’s director of school services.
However, Washington said PDE calculates a “critical date” two weeks sooner, for subsidy purposes and to determine when the secretary may initiate injunctive proceedings against a school district and its teachers’ union because a strike threatens the provision of 180 days of instruction.
“It is the Department’s opinion that if the strike goes beyond March 14, 2023, the district will be unable to complete 180 days of instruction by June 15,” Washington said in a memo sent to Penns Manor Area and Pennsylvania State Education Association officials.
A copy of the memo was provided to The Indiana Gazette.
“Section 1125-A of the Public School Code provides that if a strike or lockout will prevent the school district from providing 180 days of instruction by the later of June 15 or the last day of the school district’s scheduled school year, the parties shall submit to mandated final best-offer arbitration,” Washington wrote.
At a Monday public information session conducted by the Penns Manor Area school board, the district’s labor counsel, Altoona-based attorney Carl P. Beard, said the district had requested that PMEA join in a request for fact-finding or consider fact-finding “as an alternative to striking to get to Last Best Final Offer Non-Binding Arbitration.”
Beard detailed the district’s position with a visual presentation that also was posted on the pennsmanor.org website.
On Wednesday, the treasurer of the Pennsylvania State Education Association, of which PMEA is an affiliate, joined striking teachers on the picket line outside the district’s campus along state Route 403.
“I’m proud to walk the line with Penns Manor Education Association,” Jeff Ney, who also is a teacher in the Wilkes-Barre Area district, posted on Facebook on Wednesday.
“Nobody ever wants to go on strike,” Ney posted, “but when a district refuses to bargain a fair contract, members must raise their voices for themselves, their families and the students they are responsible for.”
Bargaining could resume soon.
Annie Briscoe, a PSEA region advocacy coordinator, said PMEA has extended dates to meet and negotiate with the district in coordination with a labor mediator. She said PMEA awaits a response from the district.
“We are waiting to hear back from our labor counsel, and the state mediator, regarding a meeting date,” Penns Manor School Board Vice President and Negotiations Committee Chair Jill Eckenrode said.
The school board normally holds its monthly committee meeting on the first Wednesday of the month, preparing an agenda for the regular voting meeting that will happen on March 8.
The committee meeting was moved from the school board’s meeting room to the Penns Manor Area Elementary School’s Multi-Purpose Room, in anticipation of another large attendance similar to that at the board’s Monday session.
However, district officials were not planning a question-and-answer session because of the board’s plan to discuss next week’s agenda. Eckenrode said citizens again would be given five minutes apiece, as was the case Monday night.
In a statement issued Wednesday, Briscoe said the district attempted to publicly shame the teachers’ union for proposing potential reductions for coaching positions in order to preserve the current level of family healthcare coverage for teachers.
What the district failed to mention, the PSEA spokesperson said, is that the teachers included all supplementals in that proposal, including tutors and club advisors in addition to coaches — positions that many teachers currently hold.
“It’s not as if PMEA wanted to cut back money in any area, but we were forced to look at other areas where we could produce some savings if this really is about the money,” Briscoe said. “The district made it clear they’re worried about who’s going to want to coach here if the coaching stipend is reduced. Our concern is who’s going to want to teach here if our benefits are reduced?”
Items discussed Wednesday night by the school board — and scheduled for a vote next week — included a 2023-24 school calendar, and the Indiana County Technology Center 2023-24 budget. A presentation regarding the 2023-24 Penns Manor budget also took place.