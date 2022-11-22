Indiana Borough Council has scheduled a hearing Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m., on a request by Heartland Restaurant Group LLC for a conditional use of a parcel at 680 Locust St.
Heartland, based in Forest Hills, Allegheny County, is franchisee of the Dunkin’ Donuts location along Oakland Avenue in White Township, and seeks another location half a mile from the Locust Street parcel at 518 Philadelphia St. in downtown Indiana.
A GetGo service station once existed at that Locust Street address, adjacent to a former Giant Eagle Express market recently reopened as a DG (Dollar General) Market.
The conditional use listed in legal advertising being run today and next Tuesday in The Indiana Gazette does not mention plans for a doughnut shop, though it mentions Heartland having “a vested interest” in the Locust Street address.
Heartland did not respond to a Gazette request for comment Monday.
Heartland and the borough are awaiting a ruling from Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark, in a legal battle over removing two parking spaces along a portion of South Fifth Street adjacent to the 518 Philadelphia St. location.
Heartland wanted those spaces removed along with two along Philadelphia Street. Council allowed removal of the Philadelphia Street spaces but rejected the South Fifth Street spaces. Heartland’s attorneys appealed that decision and Clark could rule on that appeal sometime next month.
In an interview Friday with retired Indiana University of Pennsylvania journalism professor David Loomis for an entry in his HawkEye blog Monday, Council President Dr. Peter Broad said it appeared Heartland had abandoned its Philadelphia Street plans.
“They have asked for the GetGo lot on Locust Street,” Broad told Loomis during the interview at The Artists Hand in downtown Indiana. The council president told the Gazette that the Loomis account “is correct.”
However, Indiana Borough Manager Nichole Sipos said Monday that “there has been nothing taken off the table for the first location” at Philadelphia and South Fifth.
The Loomis-Broad interview came three days after Indiana Borough Solicitor Patrick Dougherty and Heartland attorney Alexis M. Wheeler made their cases in oral arguments before Clark.
Wheeler and fellow attorney Alan T. Shuckrow, both of the Pittsburgh law firm of Strassburger McKenna Gutnick & Gefsky, represent Heartland and VRB Associates Inc., a real estate firm at 541 Philadelphia St., Indiana, that owns the 518 Philadelphia St. location.
“Our position is just that elected officials like the Indiana Borough Council members are required to substantiate their decisions, especially those that impact property rights,” Wheeler said, “and in this case they did not do that.”
Dougherty said “the borough council stands by its decision that the removal of the parking spaces (along South Fifth Street) would decrease the safety in the neighborhood,” citing “concerns presented to the councilmembers by constituents ... as well as information provided by (Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin) Schawl,” among others.
In his court filing last week, Dougherty said the Heartland/VRB appeal “should be dismissed as Indiana Borough Council did not abuse its discretion and made a finding based upon the evidence presented.”
Wheeler said her clients would have preferred it “if the correct decision had been made in March,” that “it would have been nice to get it right the first time.” They said “beyond mere speculation” there is no basis in the record for council to deny Heartland’s request.
The problem with increased traffic on South Fifth Street also was a topic at a June council meeting, where it was reported that, at the request of Mayor William B. Simmons, Indiana Police Chief Justin Schawl had a survey conducted regarding Gompers Avenue, which is two-way from First to Fifth streets, but only one-way from Fifth west — past the site of the proposed doughnut shop — toward South Taylor Avenue.
The survey found it would be feasible to convert Gompers from one-way to two-way from Fifth Street to the proposed Dunkin’ site and beyond to South Taylor.
So far, that idea has not gone beyond the discussion stage.
Borough Council will meet this evening at 7 for its monthly work session, where topics for discussion will include priorities and meeting times for the coming year.