The Dunkin’ legal dispute, future planning, new pre-treatment standards for what goes into the Wastewater Treatment Plant, the next phase of rehabilitating the George E. Hood Municipal Building and a recap of the It’s A Wonderful Life parade were items on the table for Indiana Borough Council at its work session Tuesday night.
There borough Solicitor Patrick Dougherty said Heartland Restaurant Group LLC informed the borough that it is not giving up on the site it and property owner VRB Associates Inc. want for a downtown Dunkin’ franchise.
That’s even though suburban Pittsburgh-based Heartland seeks as a contingency the site of a former GetGo service station along Locust Street, adjacent to a former Giant Eagle Express market recently reopened as a DG (Dollar General) Market.
“They are considering both sites,” Dougherty told council, referring to a planned downtown Dunkin’ donut shop at 518 Philadelphia St.
A conditional use hearing for the former GetGo location is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 6, one half hour before council’s December voting meeting.
The borough solicitor and Heartland attorney Alexis M. Wheeler gave oral arguments last week before Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark, over the borough council’s March decision allowing Heartland to remove two Philadelphia Street parking spaces but rejecting Heartland’s bid to remove two along South Fifth Street.
Dougherty said he expected a decision from Clark “within the next few weeks.”
Council tackled borough priorities as detailed at a workshop on Nov. 5 in the community room of the Community Center and Indiana Free Library.
It was attended by eight elected officials, two appointed officials (from the Indiana Planning Commission), seven borough staff, and two private citizens.
Consultant Jeff Raykes, of Stuart Group Consulting, joined borough Manager Nichole Sipos to detail how that workshop identified priorities for 2023, grouped into eight themes: Getting Our House in Order (administrative, inwardly-focused recommendations), Infrastructure, Creating Great Neighborhoods, Connections and Recreation, Building Community, Attacking Blight, Protecting What Makes us Great (historic preservation) and Investing in Downtown.
Raykes said wastewater connections are a clear priority. Using a scoring system where participants ranked their top five priorities, the results looked like this:
• To update connections between homes/businesses and the public wastewater system, 36 votes.
• Establishing a Sidewalk Maintenance Program designed to assist property owners in fixing sidewalks, 29 votes.
• To update the borough’s zoning ordinance, an ongoing project, 26 votes.
• To undertake activities and projects that limit flooding, 22 votes,
• To explore partnerships with neighboring municipalities and collaborate with anchor institutions around shared interests, 18 votes.
• To create welcoming community with (a) specific focus on marginalized populations, 14 votes.
• To explore (the) feasibility of a Land Bank that could be used to mitigate blight, 13 votes.
• To enable and encourage senior housing development, 10 votes.
The next steps in the process include follow-up sessions, naming “champions” for each top priority, seeking partners, such as county agencies and community groups, who can offer expertise and effort to help with the priority, commit borough funding toward priorities and seek outside funding.
There was one piece of business for a roll call, a 9-0 council vote (with members Kaycee Newell, Jonathan Warnock and Poom Sunhachawi-Taylor absent) to advertise an ordinance amending existing pre-treatment standards for the borough’s Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Council Public Works Chairman Gerald Smith said the ordinance revises what are allowable discharge limits for various materials, adding ammonia to the list (with a limit of 3,151.948 milligrams per liter).
The ordinance also tweaks allowable amounts of arsenic, cadmium, chromium, copper, cyanide, lead, mercury, Molybdenum, nickel, selenium, silver and zinc.
Sipos said the first phase of renovating the borough building, the planning process, “has been an ongoing process,” that includes inspecting the roof and sampling paint, flooring and other aspects of the building.
“You expect to find asbestos?” Councilman Luke DeBuyser asked.
“Yes,” Sipos replied.
Also, the borough manager said, the council chamber in the basement of the building “needs some upgrading, but not the sound system,” which recently was rehabbed to provide streaming of council meetings.
Sipos said the second phase of the project, “designing what we want the borough building to look like,” will begin in December.
She said borough officials may have to go on a road trip to see how another borough, Bedford in Bedford County, overhauled its municipal building.
Also, she advised, “for a couple months we may have to relocate” council meetings.
Plans do not include demolition and rebuilding, as she said “it would take $8.1 million to tear it down and replace it.”
In other matters Tuesday night:
• Borough officials said leaf collection will conclude Tuesday, the last day of the month.
• Looking ahead to more of the weather problems the borough already has had recently, Smith told residents, “It is snow season, and salt season, so make way for our plows.”
• Mayor William B. Simmons said he would like to have representatives of the Indiana Fire Association and Citizens’ Ambulance Service on hand for future meetings of council’s Public Safety Committee. The mayor said they would not be voting members, while committee Chair Donald Lancaster said it would be similar to reports his committee now gets from Parking Coordinator Hank Kukula.
• The mayor also suggested that borough crews plow the lot at the IFA’s downtown Indiana fire station along Philadelphia and Fifth streets. He said White Township now provides that service for IFA’s West Station in White Township.
DeBuyser offered his services for the downtown lot during overnight hours.
Borough officials lauded all those involved in last week’s holiday parade along Philadelphia Street.
“It is one of the best events our community hosts,” Police Chief Justin Schawl said.
Schawl noted the assistance of IFA and other fire departments in providing staging areas for the parade, and the assistance his officers received from Indiana University of Pennsylvania Police Department and the Indiana County Sheriff’s Office.
Dougherty said 30 members of the Indiana Area Senior High School baseball team helped with clean-up efforts following the parade.