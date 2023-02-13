Indiana Area School District’s board of directors will have a familiar face giving the superintendent’s report when it meets tonight at 7 p.m., but not the one that had been in the chief administrator’s seat for nearly five years.
“Serving the Indiana Area School District under Mike Vuckovich over the past four years has been an incredible experience,” said Robert J. Heinrich Jr., who at least temporarily will move up from Director of Education and Homeless Liaison to acting superintendent.
Heinrich called Vuckovich, who was hired last week as superintendent of Windber Area School District, “the most dynamic leader and influencer of positive change I have ever known, and it is difficult to see him go.”
Board members agreed, stating in their response to Thursday night’s Windber Area decision that “recently, he worked diligently, in partnership with the Indiana Borough Council and its police department, to provide enhanced security to all our district schools,” something that resulted “in new 24/7 safety protocols, during the school day and (at) after-school events.”
The board also recalls Vuckovich’s academic successes, “including our elementary reading program, dual enrollment program, and social and emotional learning program, (which) stand out for their creativity and positive results.”
Heinrich was at the forefront of those academic successes, in the No. 2 position under Vuckovich.
“I am humbled and honored that the IASD Board of Directors have considered me for this position, and are trusting me to carry on the work we have started to see it through to the end,” the new acting superintendent said. “With their continued leadership, and the support of the incredible IASD staff and community, I am confident that we will be able to deliver the promise of providing each and every student hope and opportunity.”
The board has a busy agenda for Heinrich’s first meeting in the top administraive spot, including a 2023-24 school calendar and proposed Act 80 in-service days during that upcoming year; an audiology services agreement with Hempfield Township-based Westmoreland Intermediate Unit 7; agreements with Indiana University of Pennsylvania regarding speech-language pathology services and use of facilities; replacement of a fusion laser engraver for Indiana Area Junior High School; and a small games of chance request from the Indiana Area Senior High School’s Baseball Boosters.
A Student Promotion Program presentation also is on the agenda, including Gabe Kenning about the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program (he’s one of 198 Pennsylvania nominees announced by the U.S. Department of Education for that program).
Also, C.C. Butler and Ell Wadding will talk about the Souper Bowl of Caring Fundraiser conducted by the United Way of Indiana County; Katie Kovalchick and Emily Madey of the high school girls’ basketball team will appear (Katie has scored 1,000 points in her career); as will Claire Stewart, who played the Star Spangled Banner by cello for an internet audience; and Jacob Kardell, an Indiana County Technology Center student and welding phenom.