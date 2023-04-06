Coincidentally, on the same day that Homer City Generation LP announced that it was taking Pennsylvania’s largest coal-fired generating plant offline come June, the Biden administration was announcing several initiatives to mark the second anniversary of the founding of the Interagency Working Group on Coal and Power Plant Communities and Economic Revitalization.
That 11-agency working group, including various federal cabinet departments and the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Energy Technology Laboratory, came up with 25 priority “Energy Communities,” including portions of the Appalachian region extending from Kentucky and West Virginia through the tri-state area around Pittsburgh to the western end of New York state.
Among those invited to be part of the conversation in Washington, D.C., was Indiana County Commissioner Sherene Hess, who believes it is important for the county and its “significant work ethic” to be on the radar screen. She hopes that a way can be found “to bring an element of clean energy production” to the region, and perhaps to the Homer City Generation plant in Center Township.
“It was a punch in the gut to get that press release,” Hess said about Homer City Generation’s announcement. “It was a tough day for Indiana County and beyond.”
Hess has seen how jobs are lost — her father was laid off from Piper Aircraft in Lock Haven. Piper manufactured aircraft in Lock Haven until 1984 and the former Engineering Building of Piper Aircraft is now a museum.
Announcements made in Washington Monday included new guidance from the Internal Revenue Service on the Energy Communities bonus tax credit established by the Inflation Reduction Act, including what communities will be eligible for the increased credit.
Hess said there is the promise of “a lot of tax incentives for the private investment portion of this,” saying “it is one more thing that could move Indiana County forward.”
Others in Washington Monday included the BlueGreen Alliance, which brought together such labor unions as the United Steelworkers and environmental organizations together to solve environmental challenges in ways that create and maintain quality jobs and build a clean, thriving and equitable economy.
“We’re proud to support these efforts to ensure our energy transition is fair for impacted workers and communities,” BlueGreen Alliance Executive Director Jason Walsh said. “Investing in America means lifting up workers and communities and leaving no one behind as we transition to a cleaner future. With the right guidelines in place, the Inflation Reduction Act and (Bipartisan Infrastructure Law) will help ensure that.”
Hess said labor unions have played roles over tens of thousands of hours at Homer City, including the Carpenters, the Boilermakers, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and the United Mine Workers of America.
“This administration is very focused on the dislocated worker and what they need right now, and the role of unions,” Hess said.
The Biden Administration released a Funding Opportunity Announcement for the BIL’s Clean Energy Demonstration Program on Current and Former Mine Lands; a coal power plant redevelopment visualization tool that will enable communities, project developers, and local governments to plan for redevelopment and investment opportunities; and an 11-agency Memorandum of Understanding that sets expectations for each agency within the IWG as they work to get new resources into energy communities also was announced.
The U.S. Department of the Treasury released a new map and guidance to govern implementation of the Energy Communities adder credit, a tool the U.S. solar and storage industry can use to improve access to solar power and energy storage.
As pointed out by the Solar Energy Industries Association, the Energy Communities adder credit is valued at up to 10 percent and is intended for solar and solar plus storage projects that are located in census tracts where coal mines or coal-fired generators have closed, areas with high unemployment that previously relied on employment in the fossil fuel sector, and/or on brownfield sites.
“The solar and storage industry has been eagerly awaiting this guidance,” SEIA CEO Abigail Ross Hopper said, “and soon we’re going to start seeing projects move forward in these underserved communities, helping us fight climate change and create thousands of high-quality, family-supporting jobs.”
“Environmental justice communities” also have been on the radar of officials in Washington and Harrisburg, something that includes several communities in and around Indiana County.
On Wednesday the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection said it will host six open discussions with community leaders and residents this month to identify what DEP terms the most effective ways to enable Environmental Justice communities to stay safe and thrive in a changing climate.
The first of those hearings was held Wednesday in Meadville, with future sessions scheduled today in the Pittsburgh suburb of Forest Hills, and then in Scranton, Reading, Harrisburg, Norristown and Philadelphia.
None have been scheduled so far in west-central Pennsylvania, but DEP said people also can attend the events virtually and share their views on climate actions needed in their community through online surveys. More details can be found on the “Climate Action for Environmental Justice Communities” page of the dep.pa.gov website.