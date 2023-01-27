HARRISBURG — Indiana County Commissioner Sherene Hess is stressing mental health issues as part of her role as second vice president of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania.
Hess is in Harrisburg in her role as second vice president of CCAP, joining other association officials to visit with state legislators and to discuss CCAP priorities for the coming year.
CCAP officials unveiled six key county government legislative priorities, led by a call to fund and reauthorize the 911 system in the state.
“Unless you need it, you probably don’t think much about the 911 system and how it operates. But if you or your loved ones have an emergency, you want to be able to pick up your phone and reach someone who can quickly provide you with the service you need,” said CCAP President and Venango County Commissioner Albert “Chip” Abramovic. “As part of the renewal process, counties support a review of the funding streams to make sure counties have adequate, consistent and sustainable funding to maintain their responsibility as the first line of emergency response, both now and in the years to come.”
The CCAP officials said their priorities for 2023 also include county inmates with mental health issues; an increase in base funding for county mental health programs; addressing the needs of children and youth with complex behavioral health issues; broadband access and development; and promoting election integrity.
“I spent a good part of that time on the set of mental health priorities,” Hess said.
She said those priorities include:
• Working to divert individuals with mental health issues to services and diversion programs to keep them out of jail; and for those that are incarcerated, providing better services to help rehabilitate them to reduce further interactions with the criminal justice system.
• Advocating for increasing annual investment in the state’s mental health community base funding to help counites maintain and rebuild the existing safety net of services.
• Partnering with the Dept of human Services to better support children and youth with complex behavioral health issues through appropriate treatment and developing contracting standards for “no eject, no reject” policies, meaning that individuals who otherwise meet the elgibility criteria for a service can not be denied access to the at service based on severity of the mental health and multi-occurring needs.
After the press conference, the commissioners visited with legislators throughout the day to share the priorities and hear their thoughts about how the legislature and the commissioners may work together to achieve the goals of the priorities.
“My contingency visited with (Senate) Majority leader Joe Pittman (R-Indiana); Tom Holroyd, executive director of (the) Senate Aging & Youth Committee; Kayla Burnham, deputy legislative director for Sen. Maria Collett (D-Montgomery County); staff for Rep. Seth Grove (R-York County, Majority Chairman), House Appropriations Committee; Sally Keaveney, deputy policy director for (Senate Minority Leader) Jay Costa (D-Pittsburgh),” Hess said.
Hess also has served as chair of the CCAP Elections Reform Committee.
CCAP said reforms are needed to Pennsylvania’s Election Code to resolve ambiguities and help counties continue to promote the integrity of our elections. Expanding pre-canvassing and extending the mail-in ballot application deadlines remain the most important changes counties are seeking to improve election administration.
“This work, and any work, to update our state’s voting laws must be done in close coordination with counties from the earliest possible moment. Working together, we can be sure the law achieves the intended policy goals and is also efficient and understandable to those of us who are charged with implementing it,” said Hess’s successor as Elections Reform Committee chair, Snyder County Commissioner Joe Kantz.
As for broadband access and development, CCAP said counties want every Pennsylvanian to have the ability to access the internet adequately, safely and affordably, regardless of income, geography or individual circumstance.
“We have come a long way in addressing the digital divide in recent years, but we also have a long way to go to make sure all of Pennsylvania has access to information and opportunities,” said Mifflin County Commissioner and Chair of the CCAP Community and Economic Development Committee Rob Postal. “With maps now publicly available from the FCC that will drive the allocation of those federal resources in 2023, counties continue to have a significant interest in addressing inadequate or nonexistent broadband service that leaves thousands of Pennsylvanians behind.”