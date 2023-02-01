County Commissioner Sherene Hess announced Tuesday that she is running for re-election for a third term to serve the residents of Indiana County.
Hess, who has lived and worked in Indiana for over 30 years, understands residents’ needs.
As commissioner, she works tirelessly to attract more businesses with good paying jobs, expand broadband, improve infrastructure, develop a skilled workforce, and increase substance use and mental health treatment services.
Even though progress has been made, the county still faces significant challenges.
Hess plans to use her many years of work in public service and the relationships that she has developed with federal and state officials as well as business, finance, and nonprofit professionals to tackle these challenges facing rural Indiana County.
Hess explained her decision to run for a third term:
“Indiana County is enjoying an unprecedented flow of federal and state funds that directly address many of these issues and improve residents’ quality of life. I will continue to manage those funds efficiently to make positive change for the long term.”
Hess serves on the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission executive committee which has leveraged millions to expand career and technical opportunities for the region.
Hess cites expansion of reliable, fast internet service as one of her most meaningful accomplishments. She advocated for the county to invest nearly $2.5 million in federal funding in 2020 to build a fiber optic backbone throughout the county. Another $7 million in federal funding will extend the internet further into unserved and underserved areas of the county. Now agricultural producers and employers can efficiently conduct business online and families can telecommute, work and study from home.
To increase educational and employment opportunities, Hess worked on the Tri-County Workforce Investment Board’s Youth Committee to partner with local employers and school districts. Young adults and high schoolers learn job skills while working summers and after school. The recent construction of Westmoreland County Community College’s Indiana campus expands these programs by providing local opportunities for county residents of all ages to train for good paying jobs.
To attract more businesses, the County invested funds to improve local infrastructure and the environment. Indiana County Municipal Services Authority invested over $168 million to improve water and sewer services to businesses and households plagued for decades with drinking water that smelled of rotten eggs, turned laundry gray, and threatened their health.
Understanding their challenging finances, Hess has supported County investment of more than $500,000 for infrastructure improvements which would otherwise be impossible for 14 of the county’s rural municipalities and small towns.
Hess points to the planned expansion of the Jimmy Stewart Airport’s runway and hangar, along with improvements to Windy Ridge Business & Technology Park in White Township, the 119 Business Park in Center Township, the Corporate Campus Business Park in Burrell Township, and the development of pad-ready building sites.
Indiana County assets include an abundance of outdoor recreational activities that bolsters local tourism that creates jobs. A multi-million-dollar federal grant will construct an abandoned mine drainage treatment plant in Buffington Township. This plant will restore roughly 25 miles of the orange-stained banks of Blacklick Creek to viable fishing opportunities and improve the views for 75,000 visitors every year along the neighboring Ghost Town Trail, Pennsylvania’s 2020 Trail of the Year.
Hess will work to fund more parks and trails improvements in her next term, citing thousands of jobs and millions in business support and economic development that outdoor recreation creates in the county and in Pennsylvania.
Hess advocates for state and federal funding for the safety net to help families in crisis. Much needed assistance includes substance misuse treatment and prevention programs, mental health services, hunger and homelessness relief, and childcare.
“Due to COVID, I heard so many people express worries about lack of food, the inability to pay the rent or utilities, and the strain of finding quality childcare,” Hess said. “Families are still suffering.”
Addressing these problems helps families focus on educating their children, bringing home a paycheck, and living productive lives.
Hess will continue her oversight of federal and state funding for Indiana and other rural counties that support critical workforce demands, foster inclusive economic growth, and position the county to best compete in the 21st century economy.