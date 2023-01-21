This week, Highridge Water Authority approved a $3.8 million spending plan for 2023, a 3.5 percent increase over 2022, but also voted to maintain water rates at $8.60 per thousand gallons while increasing maintenance fees from $7 to $8 per equivalent dwelling unit.
There was a slight increase in the customer facilities fee to $250 per unit. Tap fees for new homes is set at $1,850.
Personnel costs were budgeted at $1.34 million and debt service obligations at $1.1 million, to cover the bulk of expenses.
Scheduled projects for 2023 include replacement of 500 new water meters and start up of a new pump station in Seward.
Funding applications were filed for federal infrastructure grants for rehabilitating the 2.5 million gallon Torrance water tank ($883,000), expanding water service to Route 217 in Burrell Township ($827,000), minor water treatment plant upgrades ($497,000), and replacing 4,000 feet of aging 8 inch water main along Route 56 ($836,000).
The authority also recently held its annual reorganization meeting, re-electing John Stumpf of Burrell Township as chairman, and choosing Harold Hixson as vice chairman, James Mitchell as secretary and John McMullen as treasurer.
Highridge Executive Director George E. Sulkosky was appointed as assistant secretary/treasurer for the coming year, during which authority meetings will continue to be on the third Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m.
Designated as depositories were Ameriserve Bank, Somerset Trust, Savings and Trust Bank, InFirst Bank, Truist Bank and Pennsylvania Local Government Investment Trust.
Highridge board member Thomas Whitcomb was reappointed to a new five-year term by the Indiana County Commissioners.
Professionals appointed by the authority were Matthew Budash, solicitor; Gibson-Thomas Engineers of Latrobe, engineer; and the Human Resources Group, labor relations consultant. Rennie and Associates from Ligonier was retained to conduct the annual audit.