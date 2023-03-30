“You don’t need to even worry about me.”
The opening words of a letter from an area serviceman about to board a helicopter — for his final ride on June 11, 1970.
“Tell everyone to take good care of themselves,” Franklin Delano Meyer concluded the letter to his mother, living in the Dayton area along the Indiana-Armstrong county line. “Love, Frank.”
His sister-in-law Donna Meyer read that letter and another Franklin had sent to his mother during his 39 days of service in Vietnam to veterans and others gathered at the Richard W. Watson American Legion Post 141 in Indiana Wednesday night.
It was the third annual Vietnam War Veterans Day Program conducted by Post 141 and the Historical and Genealogical Society of Indiana County.
Franklin Meyer was a graduate of Lenape Tech, who signed up to be a draftsman but instead was assigned to be a helicopter mechanic. He was only 17 when he enlisted.
Ironically, his tenure in Vietnam began on May 4, 1970 — the same day that National Guardsmen killed four demonstrators during an anti-war protest at Kent State University in Ohio.
He would be one of 41 Indiana County residents killed in action in Vietnam, whose names are on the wall of the memorial to that war in Washington, D.C., and on wreaths that were hung in the Post 141 hall Wednesday night.
His letters were highlights of an event marking the 50th anniversary of the day deemed the official end of the Vietnam War — the day that North Vietnam declared that it had released the last of what it acknowledged to be all the American prisoners of war in its custody.
“Tonight we join thousands of communities across the nation in doing that,” said Wesley Wertz, commander of Post 141.
Indiana Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1989 Chaplain Don Becker asked God to “cause us never to take for granted their commitment to liberty,” in one of three prayers he offered during the event.
There was an explanation of a flag that marks the 50th anniversary by Herb Gleditsch, a member of Post 1989 as well as HGSIC.
The flag is on a blue field, features a map of Southeast Asia, and has stars that recall the missing in action — at least 1,500 as of 2019 — as well as those killed in action, and the six nations that were involved with South Vietnam or the Republic of Vietnam, the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, South Korea and the Philippines.
It also has a Vietnam War service stripe that resembles the old South Vietnam flag, with a saffron field representing the earth and red stripes that recall the three divisions of Vietnam — Tonkin in the north, Annam in the central region, and Cochin-China in the south.
Indiana County Sheriff Robert E. Fyock, himself a Vietnam veteran, was master of ceremonies for the event, which he said marked one of America’s military holidays, a list that also includes Memorial Day, Independence Day and Veterans Day.
The Indiana County Board of Commissioners repeated the proclamation issued at last week’s board meeting, remembering “the men and women who so honorably served during more than a decade of fighting in challenging terrains of Southeast Asia.”
As Franklin Meyer wrote in his last letter, “the monsoon season is just starting here. Lots of water.”
The commissioners also noted that “they faced extraordinary and unprecedented dangers” in the jungles of Vietnam.
“Since their return, these veterans have contributed tremendously to their communities, the commonwealth and the nation,” said the proclamation read by Commissioners R. Michael Keith, Robin A. Gorman and Sherene Hess. “They have displayed unparalleled support for those currently service by providing welcoming celebrations for those returning and honors to those who have fallen.”
They are, as the Indiana County commissioners proclaimed, an embodiment of the motto of the Vietnam Veterans of America, “Never again will one generation of veterans abandon another.”
Wednesday’s event was capped with a light supper of appetizers and cookies.