State Department of Community and Economic Development Acting Secretary Neil Weaver announced that county governments across Pennsylvania can apply for funds through Gov. Tom Wolf’s new $120 million Whole-Home Repairs Program, which opened Monday, utilizing COVID-19 American Rescue Plan Act funding.
“We’re pleased to announce that DCED is now accepting applications for this program, which will provide eligible homeowners and landlords across the state with critical home repair and weatherization assistance,” said Acting Secretary Weaver. “We urge counties to begin the application process as soon as possible so they can distribute these funds to those who need them the most.”
The $120 million Whole-Home Repairs Program will provide funding for county-wide agencies to address habitability and safety concerns, provide measures to improve energy or water efficiency and make units accessible for individuals with disabilities.
Each county will receive an allocation (minimum of $200,000) based on calculations using a variety of metrics, which are outlined in the program guidelines on the DCED website. Locally, Indiana County would get $928,705; Armstrong $1,024,703; Cambria $1,760,735; Clearfield $1,092,430; Jefferson $371,762; and Westmoreland $3,196,733.
Eligible applicants for direct funding from DCED under the Whole-Home Repairs Program are county governments or a nonprofit entity authorized via an adopted resolution by the county government. DCED will award funds to one applicant total per county.