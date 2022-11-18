Thursday’s Homer-Center School District board of directors meeting was the last one for district Business Manager Gregg Kalemba, center, as interim superintendent. Ralph Cecere Jr., right, was chosen as the district’s new superintendent at a starting salary of $126,000 during a special voting meeting Sept. 19. Cecere, former Portage Area school superintendent, formally begins his new job on Nov. 28. At left is Homer-Center Board President Michael Bertig.