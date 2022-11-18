Homer-Center School District agreed Thursday night to enter into an attorney-client fee contract with Frantz Law Group as well as the Butler law firm of Dillon McCandless King Coulter & Graham LLP “for the commencement of a legal action against Juul Labs, Inc.
Juul, formerly known as PAX Labs Inc., is being sued along with other defendants, including but not limited to Altria Group Inc.; Altria Client Services; Altria Group Distribution Company; Nu Mark LLC; and Philip Morris USA Inc.
As district officials observed when the matter was discussed at a board planning meeting on Nov. 3, Homer-Center has spent literally thousands of dollars on sensors and other equipment in its bid to bar the use of vaping products on school property.
It was approved Thursday night as part of a list of consent items. The district said it is taking that action “for the purpose of claiming money damages related to school district costs” spent in a bid to enforce that restriction.
It also adds Homer-Center to a growing list of Pennsylvania districts that joined forces with Frantz Law Group ALPC of San Diego, Calif., which according to its website “is committed to holding JUUL accountable for its detrimental role in the increased usage of e-cigarettes by our youth and the resultant damage to the learning environments of our schools.”
Locally, that includes Indiana Area and Freeport Area school districts, part of ARIN Intermediate Unit 28 along with Homer-Center, and such entities as Butler Area, Karns City Area, South Butler County (now Knoch), Moniteau, Pittsburgh, Slippery Rock Area, McKeesport Area, Mifflin County and (Pittsburgh) North Hills school districts.
Thursday’s meeting marked a transition, as it was the last one for district Business Manager Gregg Kalemba as interim superintendent. Sitting in for the meeting was new Superintendent Ralph Cecere Jr., who was chosen in September and awaited a 60-day contract hold, to assume his new $126,000 position on Nov. 28. Cecere is former superintendent in the Portage Area district in Cambria County.
There was one dispute during the meeting about volunteer softball coaches. School Director Vicki Smith objected to Holly George in the role, though she said she could vote for Abby Ginter, the other candidate for that role.
School Director Michael Schmidt moved to table the item and School Director Gerald Bertig seconded that motion. The motion passed 8 to 1 with School Director James McLoughlin the lone dissenter.
The board approved Dave Bocz as a volunteer track coach and Lori Nagy as a volunteer swim coach, in both cases pending receipt of updated clearances.
Board members expressed their regrets as they accepted the resignation of cafeteria worker Andrea Nicolo, who is retiring after 27 years on the job effective Dec. 31.
The school directors also expressed their congratulations to the high school girls’ volleyball team, which won the Heritage Conference championship and made it into the PIAA quarterfinals.
They also honored fifth-grader Blair Mack and ninth-grader Rebekah Marshall with Wildcat Recognition awards, and Kaitlyn Harper as Kiwanis Senior of the Month.