On Thursday, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced the award of more than $220,000 in additional literacy grants to Pennsylvania nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools.
Included on that list is a $3,000 grant to the Homer-Center Public Library.
The funds are part of the foundation’s historical, one-day literacy donation of more than $13 million throughout 47 states in which Dollar General operates to support adult, family and summer literacy programs.
“It is a joy to celebrate this historic grant announcement during our 30th anniversary year,” said Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. “For three decades, DGLF’s investment in community programs has created meaningful access to literacy skills for adults, children and families alike and exemplified Dollar General’s mission of Serving Others.”
The foundation said the grants awarded to Pennsylvania organizations are expected to positively impact the lives of nearly 12,000 individuals.
Those grants aim to support schools, public libraries, and nonprofit organizations within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center in implementing new literacy initiatives or expanding existing ones.
In December, after the opening of the DG Market store in Indiana, the foundation presented a donation of 100 books to the library at the Indiana Area School District’s Horace Mann Elementary School.
More details about Dollar General’s literacy activities can be found at the www.dgliteracy.org website.
