Homer-Center Elementary School will be conducting kindergarten registration for the 2023-24 school year on Wednesday, March 15, in the elementary Large Group Instruction room between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Parents are asked to park in the first parking lot on the right as you enter school grounds and use the main elementary entrance to check in with photo ID.
If you have an eligible child (5 years old on or before Aug. 31, 2023), please visit https://tinyurl.com/3rf3ns74 to download and complete the registration forms. Forms are also available in the elementary office. If you know of anyone else with an eligible child, please share this information with them.
Your kindergarten-eligible child must accompany parents so that speech and pre-kindergarten screenings may be conducted. You will also have the opportunity to meet with the bus company.
Parents are asked to comply with the following registration times.
Students whose last name begins with:
• A-C: 9 to 10:15 a.m.
• D-J: 10:15 to 11:30 a.m.
• K-R: Noon to 1:30 p.m.
• S-Z: 1:30 to 2:45 p.m.
When you attend registration on March 15, you must bring:
• Your kindergarten-eligible child
• Completed registration forms
• Official copy of birth certificate
• Health and immunization records
• Proof of residency with your name and current address (i.e. driver’s license, car registration, insurance card, current utility bill).
The required immunizations include:
• Four (4) diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus (if fourth dose before fourth birthday, then fifth dose is needed)
• Four (4) trivalent oral polio vaccine (fourth dose must be after fourth birthday)
• Two (2) measles, rubella, mumps
• Three (3) hepatitis B vaccine
• Two (2) varicella (chicken pox vaccine) or written proof of chickenpox disease
Any child who does not have the required immunizations within the first five days of the beginning of the school year will not be admitted.
Please contact Mrs. Lieb at (724) 479-9077, ext. 1116, or jlieb@homercenter.org with any questions.