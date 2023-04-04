CENTER TOWNSHIP — The largest plant in Pennsylvania utilizing coal to generate power, the Homer City Generation LP plant eight miles south of Indiana in Center Township, Indiana County, is going offline in June after more than half a century of service.
In a news release Monday, Homer City Generation LP said it had informed PJM Interconnection LLC on Friday that it will decommission all of its coal units at its power plant five miles southwest of Homer City Borough.
It reverses an earlier decision the company announced to preserve 129 jobs at the facility.
“This is an unfortunate day for us at Homer City because we did everything possible to maintain our operations,” said Homer City President and CEO William A. Wexler. “Everyone at Homer City was committed to helping power our community and no one embodied that commitment more than our workers.”
The Homer City ownership group said it told PJM operations will be winding down over the next 90 days, with tiered layoffs as a result.
The closing would be the latest among more than 60 facilities utilizing coal for power generation to close over the past two decades. The plant’s current ownership group took over at the Center Township facility in April 2017.
“The news of this facility closure is extremely difficult to accept, and my hope is it will ultimately not occur,” state Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, said Monday afternoon. “However, as we are faced with an uncertain future, we will move forward together and support the families affected by the loss of these good, family-sustaining jobs.”
Pittman and state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, the two state lawmakers representing Center Township, expressed their disappointment with the news, with Struzzi noting how “for more than five decades, this station has been faithfully providing homes and businesses with energy throughout the East Coast.”
Struzzi said his foremost concern “is the devastating impact of this closure on our local communities. The power plant’s reach goes far beyond the energy they produce. This closure will impact thousands of local families, good jobs, tax opportunities for the local school district and partnerships with many community businesses and organizations.”
That concern was echoed in Washington.
“My thoughts are with Homer City Generation workers following the company’s decision to decommission coal units,” said U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr., D-Scranton. “This is not only a significant loss of union jobs in Indiana County, it’s a devastating blow to working families and the larger community.”
“Following the formal announcement that Homer City Generation, L.P. will cease its coal operations and wind down over the next 90-days and begin to decommission all of its Homer City Generating Station coal units, the Indiana County Commissioners stand along-side Sen. Joe Pittman and Rep. Jim Struzzi, and that of our federal delegation in support of the impacted employees, their families, the trade unions, as well as the municipalities and the Homer-Center School District,” R. Michael Keith, chairman of the county board of commissioners, stated Monday night.
Indiana County Chamber of Commerce President Mark Hilliard called it “terrible news for the community and especially for the families who will be directly impacted by this closure” and echoed Pittman and Struzzi.
“I am optimistic, though, that this will not be the end of the story,” Hilliard said, “and that our local, state and federal legislators will continue to work towards a solution for that property, one that will again create family-sustaining jobs as the Homer City Generating Station has done for all of these years.”
In a statement early Monday evening, Homer-Center School District Superintendent Ralph J. Cecere Jr. also expressed disappointment at learning of the forthcoming closure.
Cecere expressed the hope that “a future exists which will allow the plant to continue providing for our community. For decades the plant has been an integral part of our community, providing many benefits to our families and municipalities. Our thoughts are with the hard-working employees who have supported and sustained their families through their work at the plant.”
Homer City’s ownership group and the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce are among partners in the Power PA Jobs Alliance, a broad-based coalition of business and labor leaders. Power PA Jobs Alliance said Monday that the announcement by Homer City Generation LP was tragic and predictable — and also preventable.
“Just last year,” the alliance noted, “the three-unit, 1884-MW Homer City (facility) announced its intent to continue operations. Unfortunately, due in large part to the plant-killing RGGI carbon tax and anti-competitive policies inherent within the PJM capacity market, the worker and community optimism from last year’s announcement was short-lived.”
The alliance went on to express its thoughts “to the thousands of blue-collar workers who operated, maintained and supported the Homer City generating station, as well as the many local communities who will be severely impacted by this government-provoked, premature closure of one of Pennsylvania’s largest coal-fired generation plants.”
Wexler and other Homer City Generation officials said the decision was based on several factors, including the low price of natural gas, a dramatic spike in the cost of its ongoing coal supply, unseasonably warm winters and increasingly stringent environmental regulations.
“We will continue to look to utilize all of Homer City’s hard assets, including its existing infrastructure, to find a higher and better use(s) to continue to support the community,” Wexler said.
While specifically they were talking about the most recent emissions limits imposed by the Federal Implementation Plan on the Pennsylvania coal-fired generation industry, there also is concern because of ongoing uncertainty over whether Pennsylvania will join the Northeast Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative with its CO2 Budget Trading Program and the cost that could be charged for coal- and natural gas-fired electricity generation.
“Our fossil-fueled plants have faced insurmountable challenges of a market that does not sufficiently value their contribution to the security and flexibility of our power system,” Keith’s statement continued. “Our elected leadership and economic development team will help to coordinate concrete and meaningful solutions for the workers and communities who have powered our country for decades. We will continue to engage with Homer City Generation, L.P. on alternative uses, including but not limited to the installation of other generating capacity, given the existing infrastructure located on the site.”
Proponents see RGGI imposing a regulatory fee, while opponents say it would be a multi-million-dollar tax.
“Poor policy decisions, including the mere threat of Pennsylvania joining the RGGI carbon tax scheme, coupled with serious flaws in PJM’s capacity market have led to unfortunate realities like the closure of Homer City,” the Pennsylvania Coal Alliance said Monday afternoon. “PJM recently acknowledged significant grid failure concerns as it increasingly relies on sources that do not have on-site fuel, and when needed most do not perform when called upon. The retirement of reliable and resilient baseload coal-fired generation will only compound the challenges the grid will have in the future.”
Homer City officials said RGGI will severely limit their ability to plan long-term and it will handcuff the business in making further investments with an uncertain regulatory future. Meanwhile, RGGI proponents believe the greenhouse gas initiative could help those losing their jobs at the Center Township facility.
“While the statement from the plant owner makes no mention of the workers and their families, it does, incorrectly, place some of the blame on Pennsylvania’s entrance into (RGGI) for the plant closure,” the Clean Power PA Coalition said late Monday afternoon. “The truth is that this closing, like the Cheswick coal plant closing last year and the many other coal plant closings across the state in the last two decades, was not about RGGI, but brought on by larger forces, as the energy market shifted from coal production to cheaper renewables and fracked gas. In fact, this plant operated at less than 20 percent capacity last year and has operated at less than 50 percent since 2015, long before Pennsylvania even contemplated participating in RGGI.”
The Clean Power PA Coalition, a group of clean energy, business, faith and community leaders committed to protecting Pennsylvania’s environment and powering its economy through clean energy, said “this new plant closure demonstrates that lawmakers standing in the way of RGGI are giving false hope to communities like Homer City and depriving them of investment opportunities that could come from our participation.”
Furthermore, the Clean Power PA advocates said, “if Pennsylvania were realizing proceeds from its participation in RGGI, which it is not because it is being held up in court, the state could have funds available to aid Homer City plant workers and their families in their coming job transition and for the community for site redevelopment and reuse. That could still happen if RGGI is permitted to move forward.”
The pro-RGGI coalition noted that “the owners of the Homer City plant do admit in their statement that the closure of the plant is due in part to a loss of profitability because of ‘unseasonably warm winters.’ Ironically, that is exactly why a market-based solution to climate change like RGGI, which rewards productive clean energy and invests in workers like those losing their jobs in Homer City, is the next step in Pennsylvania’s energy future.”
Struzzi said, however, that “the pressure of excessive federal regulations along with the punishing (RGGI) tax, which I have been against from the beginning, is pushing plants like Homer City to shutter. The demand for energy usage will not change, but the former administration, current governor and the federal government are choosing to take our state out of the equation completely, moving businesses, jobs and families out of our state. I am very concerned about the impact this will have on energy production in our nation and the uncertainty the closure of Homer City generating station will have on the overall power grid.”
PJM is a regional transmission organization that coordinates the movement of wholesale electricity in all or parts of 13 states and the District of Columbia, and received 1,884 megawatts of power from Homer City. PJM Manager of Media Relations Jeffrey Shields said the interconnection agency has an established process by which it studies the potential impact of a generator deactivation, whether the retirement will impact reliability of the system and what, if any, enhancements are needed on the electrical grid to preserve reliability.
“PJM has no vested interest in keeping a plant running or closing down,” according to a “Generator Deactivation Fact Sheet” that can be found on the pjm.com website. “PJM’s job is to ensure the continued reliability of the high-voltage electric transmission system when generation is deactivated. As part of that mission, PJM identifies transmission solutions that allow owners to retire generating plants as requested without threatening reliable power supplies to customers.”
In certain cases, PJM officials said, to maintain reliability, it may formally request that a plant owner continue operating, subject to Federal Energy Regulatory Commission-authorized rates.
Citizens for Pennsylvania’s Future, or PennFuture, a member of the Clean Power PA Coalition, said legislators had the opportunity to direct proceeds from RGGI to support communities and workers impacted by the failure of fossil fuel plants.
“Instead,” PennFuture posted Monday, “legislators have put all their effort into opposing RGGI as if doing so would make these plants profitable again.”
Meanwhile, Struzzi is not done with the Homer City plant.
“I will work with our county leaders, local partners and Sen. Pittman’s office to explore every possible option to save the plant,” the Indiana state representative said. “In the meantime, I will work adamantly in Harrisburg toward solutions for those who may lose their jobs, and for a future prosperous use for this site. We have a responsibility to work collectively on solutions for rising energy costs, the loss of family-sustaining jobs and what we pass on to the next generation.”