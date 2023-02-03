Both area U.S. representatives have announced upcoming office hours in the region.
On Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., staff from the office of U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Howard Township, will conduct constituent hours at the Kittanning office of state Rep. Donna Oberlander, R-Clarion, at 200 N. Jefferson St. in Kittanning.
Also on Wednesday, staff from the office of U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Peters Township, once again will have constituent hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Indiana County Court House Annex, 827 Water St., Indiana.
Not long ago, Reschenthaler opened a new district office at 5856 State Route 981 (Lloyd Avenue), across from the St. Vincent College campus in the Lawson Heights area, just outside Latrobe in Unity Township.
That office operates Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can be reached at (724) 219-4200.
“Being able to assist each and every constituent residing in Pennsylvania’s 14th District has been a top priority of mine since entering Congress,” said Reschenthaler. “The opening of our Latrobe office will provide newly-redistricted residents increased access to federal resources and assistance. I encourage southwestern Pennsylvanians to come say hello and take advantage of the services we offer at this new location.”
The 14th District Congressman said the Unity Township location was selected to offer accessibility to constituents throughout his district, which includes all of Greene, Fayette, and Washington counties, and the majority of Indiana, Somerset, and Westmoreland counties.
Reschenthaler also has a district office in Washington, Washington County, as well as in Washington, D.C.
Thompson, who represents the 15th District including all of Armstrong County and the northern tier of Indiana County, also has district offices in Bellefonte, Centre County, and Oil City, Venango County, as well as his Washington, D.C. office.
The permanent offices as well as the staff hours in other areas all are meant to provide constituents with assistance about matters related to federal agencies, such as Veterans’ and Social Security benefits, passports and visas, and IRS refunds.