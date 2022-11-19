86480754

• The Arc of Indiana County: Parents With Purpose Workgroup Meeting/Local Task Force on the Right to Education at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 29. This is a workgroup for parents of school-age students with disabilities. Directed by The Arc of Indiana County and the Local Task Force on the Right to Education of Armstrong and Indiana counties. The purpose of the workgroup is to provide parents with support, education and advocacy. The workgroup is made up of parents, educators, service providers and governmental agency personnel. The workgroup offers guidance to parents of students with disabilities that are making the transition from any educational setting to a different one, with an emphasis on the transition from high school to post-secondary education, employment, and community living. Meeting held at The Arc of Indiana County, 120 N. Fifth St., Indiana, and by Zoom. Child care provided. Call (724) 349-8230 for more information.

