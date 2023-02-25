86480754

The Empty Bowls Fundraiser will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, at F.O.E. 1468 (Eagles), 420 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Help put an end to hunger. The event benefits the Indiana County Food Bank. Cost is $20 or $15 for students. Choose your own handmade pottery bowl filled with fresh homemade soup, plus bread and a cookie. Takeout is available. Call Nancy at (770) 354-6610.

