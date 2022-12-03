86480754

• The Arc of Indiana County: Community Disability Awareness Workgroup Meeting at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 5 at The Arc of Indiana County (120 N. Fifth St.) or via Zoom. CDAW addresses that sometimes community members have heard about a disability and may want to know more about all that having a disability entails. Community members may be uncomfortable interacting with a person who has a disability. This workgroup guides and educates individuals, professionals and community members about this population that we are honored to serve and how we can improve their lives, while increasing community outreach and inclusion. Contact Michelle Jordan at mjordan@arcindiana.org for information and the Zoom link.

