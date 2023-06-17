86480754

Calendar

 Thinkstock Images

COMING EVENTS

Inaugural Ethnic Food and Music Festival from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on June 17 at the S&T Arena, Indiana. This Festival will feature over 100 vendors, including a variety of food, crafters, a kid’s corner and entertainment. including the Seneca Nation Dance Troupe from Salamanca, New York. Also featured will be a car cruise and basket party with proceeds going directly to Family Promise.