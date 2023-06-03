COMING EVENTS
• The Arc is hosting Golden Onsite Dental Clinics this year: The next clinic will be held June 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Arc, 120 N. 5th St., Indiana. Clinics provide individuals with disabilities a sensory-safe location to receive dental health check-ups.
All insurances are welcome; make an appointment by texting Arc to (724) 858-9295.
• Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission’s “Recovery Simulation” will be held June 9 from either 9 a.m. to noon or 1 to 4 p.m. at the Ramada By Wyndham (Ballroom), 1395 Wayne Ave., Indiana. The event is free and open to anyone. Those working in courts, criminal justice, probation, CYS, hospital/medical, human service professions and elected officials are strongly encouraged to participate. This simulation is interactive and designed to show the challenges and stigma faced by people with substance use disorders in early recovery. Participants will be given a Life Card indicating common tasks to accomplish that are often expected of people in early recovery. Register at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C094AA4AD2BAAF4C34-re covery1 is required in advance. For more information, call Shasta at (724) 548-8334, ext. 504.
• Children’s Advisory Commission of Indiana County’s Family Nature Palooza will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 3 at Blue Spruce Park. There will be a bike rodeo, hiking, biking, fishing, live animals, The Spider Whisperer, face painting, family friendly food to purchase and more. Register in advance at www.cacfam ily events.com. Questions? Contact Kathy at (724) 463-8200, ext 8.
• Indiana County Early Head Start’s Community Baby Shower will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 3 at Mack Park Pavilion, Indiana. Gift bags go to the first 50 to register. There will be door prizes, free basket raffles and light refreshments. Register in advance by calling (724) 349-6200 and ask for Beckey or Megan.
• St. Vincent De Paul Thrift Store’s Fashion Show and Luncheon will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 10 at St. Bernard Regional Catholic School, 300 Clairvaux Drive, Indiana. Cost is $20. This fundraiser includes a fashion show, luncheon, basket raffle and merchadise sale. Tickets are available beginning May 1 at the thrift store, 410 N. Fourth St., Indiana.
• The Arc of Indiana County’s Kickball Classic will be held from 9 a.m. to noon June 17 at Optimist Park, 354 Gabriel Ave., Indiana. Team registration opens May 1. www.arcindiana.org.
• Community Inclusion Revolution Awareness Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 15 at IRMC Park. Sponsored by The Arc of Indiana County and Community Options, Inc., the event celebrates inclusion of residents, students and individuals with intellectual disabilities, developmental delays and other disabilities and the services providers and programs offering support. They are also looking for vendors. To register as a vendor or for more information, contact Tabitha Buchinsky at (724) 549-4040 or at Tabitha.buchinsky@comop.org.
• The Indiana County Department of Human Services and the Childrens Advisory Commission of Indiana County are pleased to announce town hall meetings to share the results of the Indiana County Speaks Up Survey 2022.
Each town hall will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Registration is required in advance. Go to www.humanservices-county ofindiana.org; click on Information in the menu and then scroll down to the Speaks Up 2022 file for the link or go to www.childrens advisorycommission.org.
June 8: At the Saltsburg Borough Office, 320 Point St., Saltsburg.
June 13: At the PA CareerLink building in the large conference room, 300 Indian Springs Road, Indiana. Call (724) 463-8200, ext. 4
• Indiana County Farmer’s Market will match up to $20 per market visit for those using SNAP/EBT, WIC or Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program.
Saturdays, June through October; 9 am to 12 p.m. at South Eighth and Church Streets in Indiana. Go home with more groceries for free. Learn more at www.indianafarmmarket.org or visit the Market Info Booth.
MEETINGS
• Children’s Advisory Commission of Indiana County will hold a meeting at noon June 6 at Blue Spruce Park Lakeside Center. For more information and to register, contact (724) 463-8200, ext. 8.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
• The United Way of Indiana County announces “Summer Grant Opportunities”: New or existing non-profit organizations that are looking for financial assistance to help fund a summer program that supports their mission of providing health, education, financial stability, and basic needs programming for individuals and families in the county are invited to apply. Funding is now available through this micro-grant program. Grants will be awarded to those 501c3 entities and/or who qualify to receive charitable contributions as defined under Section 170© of the Internal Revenue Code. Visit www.uwindiana county.org/2023summergrants for
more information. Applications due by July 7 at noon.
• Indiana Free Library’s Summer Reading Programs starts June 3 and ends July 31 at the Indiana Free Library. Go to their website at www. indianafreelibrary.org or call for more information. Questions? Contact Val Shuppe at (724) 465-8841.
• Aging Services, Inc. announces the 2023 Senior Farmer’s Market Nutrition Program. This is a state wide program through the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture designed to provide money for the purchase of nutritious Pennsylvania produce. To receive Senior Farmers’ Market Vouchers through Aging Services Inc., an individual must be 60 years of age by Dec. 31, a resident of Indiana County and meet the 2023 household income guidelines. For more information and distribution dates/locations/times, call or email Aging Services Inc. at (724) 349-4500, ext. 106, or email jwascak@agingservicesinc.com.
Aging Services Inc. received notice that the “2023 Senior Farmer’s Market Nutrition Program” is now delayed. The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture notified Aging Services that there is a delay in the printing and shipping of the Farmer’s Market Vouchers. Due to the delay, Aging Services will be postponing their distribution dates at their centers and rescheduling for the end of July after the vouchers have been received. They will continue to accept applications and the vouchers will be mailed out as soon as possible.
• 4-H Summer Day Camp, “Whacky Wednesdays” will be held with June and July dates (starting June 7) for ages 5 to 8 from 9 a.m. to noon; ages 9 to 12, 1 to 4 p.m.; and ages 13 to 18, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Blue Spruce Park. Registration is open and space is limited. Snack is provided. Dress for the weather. A flyer with more information is available. There is a $30 registration fee, which also makes the child a member of 4-H for a year and permits them to enter their camp projects in the Indiana County Fair. Scholarships are available. For more information, call the Penn State Cooperative Extension office at (724) 465-3880 or email Angela at avb6311@psu.edu.
• TEC summer camps will be held. Photography and editing will be June 19-30 and July 17-18; game development for teens will be June 5-16 and July 10-21; Girls Gaming Academy will be June 5-16; July 10-21 and July 24-Aug. 4; VR, avatars and animation will be June 19-30 and July 17-28. Most are open to 11- to 18-year-olds, but the AAUW-supported Girls Gaming Academy is only for 13- to 18-year-olds. Because of the AAUW grant, the Girls Gaming Academy is only $20. The others are only $100 for two weeks. There are only eight seats in each camp. Register at https://TECenter.org/workshops or at info@TECenter.org
• The Salvation Army will be offering Kids Summer Day Camp June 12 through Aug. 4, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for ages 6 to 14. Cost is $50 per week. Ask about financial aid. Join them for an Olympics-themed summer of fun! Recreation, field trips, arts and crafts and educational activities. Breakfast and lunch is provided. Register now at www.salvationarmywpa.org/indiana. Call (724) 465-2630 for more information.
• The Salvation Army will hold kids summer residential summer camps June 19 through August 4 for ages 6 to 15 depending on the camp offered. These are five day and overnight accredited camps at Camp Allegheny in Elwood City. There are seven different themes/sessions throughout the summer. Registration is $15 per child and children may attend up to three camp sessions. Register now at www.salvationarmywpa.org/camp or call (724) 465-2530 for more information.
• The Pennsylvania Department of Health will be offering a sexually transmitted disease clinic every Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m. at its 75 N. Second St., Indiana, location. They are making scheduled appointments, but walk-ins are also welcome. Call (724) 357-2995.
• Indiana County Community Action Program’s Food Bank Warehouse has moved to a temporary location. As renovations continue on the new ICCAP Food Bank permanent location on Shelly Drive in White Township, they have had to move to a temporary location at 488 Geesey Road, White Township. The warehouse opened at the Geesey Road location as of Jan. 4. Follow ICCAP’s Facebook, Instagram pages, or their website at www.iccap.net for any new information.
• In need of crisis services in Indiana or Armstrong Counties? AIBDHP and The Open Door encourages everyone that is in need of Crisis Service to contact The Open Door directly at (1) 877-333-2470. You could also call 988, which will be answered by a regional Pa. Lifeline provider and not our local crisis provider. If you are in need of mobile crisis services, the Lifeline professional will have to contact The Open Door.
There is now a new number to text for crisis services: Text (877) 565-7744.
• Get Low-Cost Internet through the Affordable Connectivity Program. The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) is a U.S. government program run by the Federal Communications Commission Program that helps Americans with low incomes pay for broadband service and internet-connected devices necessary to maintain reliable internet access in their homes.
This new benefit provides a discount of up to $30 per month toward broadband service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying tribal lands.
Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer or tablet from participating providers. Go to www.affordablecon nectivity.gov to see if you are eligible and to apply for this assistance.
• Indiana County is committed to honoring its veterans. The Veteran Memorial Wall at the Indiana County Court House is expanding: Newly constructed walls are underway and decorative bricks honoring any honorably discharged veteran are now available for purchase. Discharge documents (DD214) must be included to request a brick. If you are unable to find/locate DD214, contact the Indiana County Veteran Affairs Office for assistance.
“Honor Guard Bricks” may be a living or deceased veteran. Contact Allen J. Lockard at (724) 465-3815 for more information and to request the order form.
• Adagio Health’s veteran specialist care navigator offers veterans mental health first aid training. Sandra (Sandy) Soloski and Amanda Smith are certified instructors and the course is available for veteran serving organizations and veterans at zero cost. The number of participants can range between five to 30 individuals per course. Call (412) 588-4749 or asmith@adagiohealth.org.
• Wolf administration launches PA Homeowner Assistance Fund. Funding will aid homeowners facing COVID-19 pandemic-related financial hardships.
This program will be administered by the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency.
The fund supports Pennsylvania homeowners whose household income is at or below 150 percent of the area median income that now must grapple with additional unforeseen financial hardships as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. PAHAF will use these funds to provide eligible Pennsylvania homeowners with much-needed assistance to prevent and/or ease mortgage delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures, displacement and utility disconnection. Visit www.pahaf.org or call (888) 987-2423, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
To see the full list of eligibility requirements go to https://pahaf.org/am-i-eligible.
• The Pennsylvania State Police will offer Child Safety Seat Checks the third Wednesday of the month by appointment only at Troop A Headquarters, 35 Fenton Road, White Township. All safety seat checks are conducted by certified technicians. To schedule an appointment, contact Trooper Cliff Greenfield at (724) 357-1998.
• Citizens’ Ambulance Service would like to remind everyone of their Car Seat Loaner Program. Anyone in need of a free car seat, call (724) 349-5511. Even grandparents whose little grandchildren may be visiting can borrow a seat. Done by appointment only at Citizens’ Ambulance Station 70, 2712 West Pike, White Township.
• Citizens’ Ambulance Service’s Car Seat Safety Checks. “Know for Sure if Your Child is in the Right Car Seat” on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. by appointment only at Citizens’ Ambulance Station 70, 2712 West Pike, White Township. Call (724) 349-5511 ext. 251 (leave a voicemail) or email carseats@asmgt. com.
• Indiana County has received monies to assist with rent and utility payments for those who have been affected by COVID-19.
The county has entered into an agreement with ICCAP to administer and deliver the services for the Emergency Rent and Utility Assistance Program. More information is available by calling ICCAP. There are specific eligibility requirements including 80 percent average median income or lower. Applications can be completed on the online COMPASS Program, by calling ICCAP at (724) 465-2657 and providing information over the phone, by making an appointment with ICCAP to use their computers and/or obtain assistance with computers, by requesting a hard copy application be sent to your home, or by working with the Pittsburgh Food Bank’s SNAP representative at (833) 822-7627 who will also enter the information into the COMPASS Program. Questions about the program should be directed to ICCAP.
• The Family Promise store, “Beyond Shelter,” is open and serving consumers.
This store provides low-income and underemployed individuals an opportunity to purchase non-food items for a reduced price so they can use their cash resources to pay their rent and utilities, therefore aiding their ability to maintain independent living. Call (724) 464-5220 or email ihn indiana@gmail.com to check eligibility, see what you need to bring to your first visit, register for the program, learn the process and more.
• Indiana County Office of Planning and Development — Existing Owner-Occupied Housing Rehabilitation Program. The program provides financial assistance for income eligible homeowners to undertake housing rehabilitation activities. Various types of rehabilitation activities can be provided including housing accessible rehabilitation modifications for permanently disabled residents. Funding is limited and application submission is no guarantee of assistance. Contact Christina Coleman at (724) 465-3872 or by email at tcoleman@ceo.co.indi ana.pa.us.
• Indiana County Office of Planning and Development — The 55+ Roof and Heating Systems Replacement Program provides financial assistance to replace inoperable furnaces and/or the replacement of actively leaking roofs. Applicants must be age 55 or older at the time of application submission and meet income eligibility and property ownership requirements. Funding is limited and application submission is no guarantee of assistance. Contact Christina Coleman at (724) 465-3872 or by email at tcoleman@ceo.co.indi ana.pa.us.
• Naloxone (Narcan) Training is offered by the Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission. Naloxone is a medication that can reverse an overdose caused by an opioid drug (i.e. prescription pain medication or heroin).
It blocks the effects of opioids on the brain and restores breathing within two to eight minutes to prevent death. Anyone can obtain free naloxone by completing training with a staff member.
To schedule an appointment, call (724) 463-7860 in Indiana County, (724) 545-1614 in Armstrong County and (814) 226-6350 in Clarion County.
• The Salvation Army Food Pantry is held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. The pantry is open to the public, but appointments are required.
No walk-ins are permitted. Those attending must show photo identification.
For more information, call (724) 465-2530.
• County residents can dial the 2-1-1 Helpline and be connected with a live operator 24 hours per day, seven days a week who can connect them with human services help. Share this number with family and friends who may not be sure where to turn for help with such things as emergency shelter, food banks, crisis intervention, childcare and other health and human service resources.
For more information, visit www.pa211sw.org.
• The Grace United Methodist Church Food Bank supplies fresh meat, produce, dairy and pantry items. For more information, call (724) 463-7530 and leave a message. Volunteers pick up messages from their homes, and calls are returned within 24 hours.
• The Creekside Area Food Pantry is available by appointment for residents of Creekside, Ernest and Washington Township from 10 a.m. to noon the second Thursday of the month at Creekside United Methodist Church. For more information, call (724) 463-0580.
• My Best Friend’s Closet, sponsored by Saltsburg United Methodist Church, is open from 9 a.m. to noon on the second Saturday of every other month February through September. It is closed October through January. They provide free, gently used clothing. Call (724) 639-9454.
• Chevy Chase Community Center — Community Lunches, Free healthy balanced lunches are available from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Lunches are available to the community. Lunches will only be given to those present.
• Chevy Chase Community Center — The Gleaning Program and Pet Food Pantry is held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. The program provides free bread, baked goods and grocery items donated by area merchants year-round for residents in need.
For more information, call (724) 463-0674.
• Chevy Chase Community Center — Little Free Pantry is available. Outside the front doors, you will find a pantry box available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days per year. It is full of pantry essentials. Take a little, leave a little with no questions asked.
• If anyone is in need of diaper, feminine hygiene or emergency food assistance, you can call the center or talk with Brandi when the center is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
• Chevy Chase Community Center — Meals 2 You, an outreach program of the Chevy Chase Community Center, serves home-cooked meals to people in Indiana Borough and White Township who are homebound, disabled or who cannot cook for themselves.
There are no age restrictions. The cost is $5 per day. Volunteers deliver to an individual’s home.
For more information, call the Outreach Coordinator at (724) 463-0674 or email chevychaseoutreach@gmail.com.
• The First United Methodist Church of Marion Center Clothing Closet is open by appointment only from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays and Tuesdays. The closet provides free clothing.
Appointments are required. For an appointment or more information, call (724) 397-5517.
• The Jacksonville Presbyterian Church Clothing Closet in Kent is open from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on the last Saturday of the month. The closet provides free clothing. The closet is closed November through February. For information, call (724) 479-8941.
BLOODMOBILES
The American Red Cross — For information, call the Chestnut Ridge Chapter at (724) 834-6510 or the Indiana County Office at (724) 465-5678. If you are 16 years of age or older (16-year-olds must have parental permission), weigh at least 105 pounds and are in good health, you may donate blood every 56 days. For an appointment, call (800) RED-CROSS or visit https://www.redcross.org/local/pennsylvania/greater-pennsylvania.html.
LECTURES/SEMINARS/WORKSHOPS
• Family Promise of Indiana County is now offering financial literacy classes virtually, via Zoom, on a 1-to-1 basis. No group classes will be offered at this time. Topics include: wants versus needs, tracking spending habits, preparing a budget, living within your means, saving money and debt repayment. The event is free. Information and registration is available at www.familypromiseofindianacounty.com, by phone at (724) 464-5220 or at FLCindco@gmail.com.
• Healthy Relationships Training for Professionals will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 7 at The Arc of Indiana County, 120 N. 5th St., Indiana. Presented by the Center for Independent Living of South Central Pennsylvania, this training will help professionals become more comfortable talking about healthy relationships with developmentally disabled individuals and review how to help people have safe and satisfying relationships. Lunch is provided. Register by June 2 to cshea.cilscpa@gmail.com or by calling (814) 949-1905.
• TEC training is being offered. “After the Military Technology Training.” Learn CompTIA ITF and A+ Certifications. Day sessions are offered at The TEC, 665 Philadelphia Street, Suite 110, Indiana. The 8 week program is free and open to military-related personnel. Registration is required. Visit info@TECEnter.org
CLASSES
Call for next scheduled class, cost and registration information for all classes unless otherwise noted. Most classes require early registration.
• New Born Basics, Indiana Regional Medical Center. This is a workshop that focuses on getting to know baby along with visits to the doctor, immunizations, bath-time, fussiness, safety, childcare and infant nutrition. Call for cost, date and time, (724) 357-7496. This class is being offered virtually at this time.
• Smoke Free for Life Program. Smoking cessation course for anyone ready to quit smoking. This is a virtual 8-week class. Call IRMC Lung Nodule Clinic at (724) 464-2761 to register.
• Aging Services Inc. Exercise Classes for individuals age 60 and older will be held at five senior center locations. Call (724) 349-4500 or (800) 442-8016 for a location near you. You do not have to be a senior center participant. Classes will be conducted by a trained instructor and are geared toward strengthening muscles, improving balance and staying limber.
• Aging Services Inc. Geri Fit Classes have resumed at the Indiana and Two Lick Valley social centers. Classes at the Indiana center are held from 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Participants must call ahead to reserve their spot due to limited capacity. For more information call (724) 465-2697. Two Lick Valley center classes will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at center. For more information call (724) 254-9820.
• AEA Arthritis Aquatics Program is held from 10 to 11 a.m. every Tuesday and 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at IUP’S Lepley Pool at Zink Hall. Transportation is available on Fridays from the Two Lick Social Center and Zink Hall.
• American Red Cross of Chestnut Ridge Babysitting is designed primarily for youths age 11 and older. This online course will prepare students to be better babysitters. Topics include how to provide care for infants and children; how to stay safe; what to do in an emergency; how to choose age-appropriate activities; and how to recognize and handle a variety of behaviors. Students will also learn the basics of starting a babysitting business. The course consists of six interactive modules featuring video, activities, games and tools babysitters can use to build their knowledge and skills and manage their babysitting business. This course, which includes a final exam at the end, takes about four hours to complete. Students who successfully complete the course will receive a printable certificate. This is an online course. For more information or to register, visit www.redcross.org and click on Training & Certification at the top of the page or call (800) RED CROSS.
• American Red Cross of Chestnut Ridge Advanced Child Care Training is an online course that teaches the knowledge and skills necessary to responsibly care for children and infants in and outside of the home. This includes training in leadership, child behavior and discipline, professionalism, safety and basic childcare (bottle feeding, holding, etc.). Learners will be engaged in virtual environments in which world-class animated characters respond specifically to choices made. Throughout, learning is supported through additional activities and informative videos. This program is not intended as certification for state licensed child-care providers and does not meet all state requirements for such certification. This is an online course. For more information or to register, visit www.redcross.org and click on Training & Certification or call (800) RED CROSS.
• American Red Cross of Chestnut Ridge Adult and Pediatric First Aid/CPR/AED course incorporates the latest science and teaches students to recognize and care for a variety of first aid emergencies such as burns, cuts, scrapes, sudden illnesses, head, neck, back injuries, heat and cold emergencies and how to respond to breathing and cardiac emergencies to help victims of any age — adults (about 12 years and older) and pediatric (infants and children up to 12 years of age). Students who successfully complete this course will receive a certificate for Adult and Pediatric First Aid/CPR/AED valid for two years. Visit www.redcross.org and click on Training & Certification at the top of the page to register for this fee-based course or call (800) RED-CROSS and choose option 5.
• American Red Cross of Chestnut Ridge Basic Life Support for Health Care Providers class is designed to train professionals to respond to cardiac and breathing emergencies for adult, child and infant victims. Consistent with the 2015 AHA Guidelines for CPR/ECC, BLS is the foundational CPR/AED program typically required for health care providers and public safety professionals. Through the use of lecture, skills demonstration and practice, case-based emergency response scenarios, and reflection and debriefing activities with a focus on team-based response, BLS builds the key critical thinking, problem solving, and team dynamic skills that are needed to drive better patient outcomes. Upon successful completion of the course, learners will receive a two-year “Basic Life Support for Healthcare Providers” digital certificate with anytime, anywhere access to certificate and training history. Visit www.redcross.org and click on Training & Certification at the top of the page to register for this fee-based course or call (800) RED CROSS and choose option 5.
•ARIN IU 28’s Center For Education offers Adult Education Classes: The classes are free. It’s never too late to graduate. They offer remote learning and in-person classes, high school equivalency Instruction, and English as a second language.
For more information, call (724) 463-5300, ext. 2305, or go to www.iu28.org.
• Children in Between is a program started by the Center for Divorce Education. The parenting education class is effective at changing both parents’ attitudes and behavior about divorce-related problems faced by their children. For information and to register, call the Community Guidance Center at (724) 465-5576. Class size is limited due to social distancing.
• Excela Health offers childbirth and breastfeeding success classes. Classes are currently offered as online/on-demand sessions. For more information and to register, call 1-877-771-1234. For information and to register, call the Excela Health Call Center at (877) 771-1234 or visit www.excelahealth.org.
• Living with Diabetes: a recurring series providing diabetes management information. Most insurance companies cover the costs. A physician referral is required; Call the Excela Diabetes Center at 724-537-1049 formore information.
• Faces and Voices of Recovery (FAVOR) of Western Pennsylvania will hold family and community education at 6:30 p.m. the third Monday of the month at Faith Lutheran Church, 6810 Route 22, Clyde, and on the second Thursday of the month from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Indiana County Technology Center (during public school schedule). Contact Becky at (878 645-0777 or FAVOR Center at (724) 676-2111. The group provides long-term support services as well as promoting multiple pathways for all. They heed to the voice of the stigmatized addict.
• A Tobacco Cessation Course, one-on-one counseling for those who have resolved to quit smoking. For more information call 1-877-771-1234 or visit www.excelahealth.org.
• Well-Being Center Fitness Classes feature various types of yoga, interval training, strength and conditioning on an ongoing basis at various locations. For more information on programs call (724) 830-8568 or visit www.excelahealth.org.
• A Breastfeeding Workshop is held by Indiana Regional Medical Center. Learn about feeding your baby, pumping and storing milk. Early registration is required. For more information, call (724) 357-7075. The workshop is being offered virtually at this time.
• A Childbirth Preparation Series is held by Indiana Regional Medical Center. The series is recommended for the 32 to 36 weeks of pregnancy.
This four-part series is designed to prepare parents for giving birth. For more information, call (724) 357-7075. The series is being offered virtually at this time.
• Childbirth Weekend is held by Indiana Regional Medical Center. For more information, call (724) 357-7075. The series is being offered virtually at this time.
• Grocery Store Tours — An IRMC registered dietitian will provide a tour of a local grocery store to discover new products and ask questions about favorite foods. Call (724) 357-8088 for details.
• It’s Time for Me is held by Indiana Regional Medical Center at 10 a.m. every Tuesday of the month via Zoom. The self-guided virtual women’s group educates and engages on topics regarding mind, body and living to improve your health and well-being. For more information or to register, call (724) 427-2763.
• Journey to Lean/Weight Management. Various resources available for weight management, including information on nutrition, behavior changes and physical activity. Call (724) 357-8088 for more information.
• Managing Your Diabetes is held by Indiana Regional Medical Center. For information, call (724) 357-8088.
• Medical Fitness, held by Indiana Regional Medical Center, is a supervised, structured exercise program for inactive adults or those at risk for health problems. Any adult who wishes to improve their fitness level and/or health can attend. For more information, call (724) 357-8088.
• Monthly Health Education. Log on to www.irmc.org for more information.
• Adagio Health offers Smoke Free for Life classes virtually one hour per week for eight weeks. Contact Cortney at cschrecengost@adagiohealth.org or call Quitline at (800) Quitnow.
FAMILY SUPPORT
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, changes have occurred with many support groups. Please contact the agency/organization/group prior to going to a meeting to confirm it is still being offered and in which format. Some are suspended, some are virtual and some may still be meeting in person.
• AL-ANON: Meeting for families and friends of alcoholics/drug addicts.
— The Open Door, Indiana; 7 p.m. Thursdays; for information, call (724) 726-5406
— Marion Center Presbyterian Church, 8 p.m. Fridays; for information call (724) 397-8606
• ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS: All meetings are held weekly. A list of meetings can be found at www.wpaarea60.org/meetings, at www.theopendoor.org/support.html, at www.aicdac.org or by calling Find Recovery at (866) 641-9190 or visiting them at www.FindRecovery.com.
— Marion Center Presbyterian Church, 8 p.m., Friday
— CrossRoads Community Church, Blairsville, noon Thursday
— Indiana County Recovery Center, Indiana; 8 p.m. Saturdays
— Christ Episcopal Church, Indiana; 8 p.m. Wednesdays.
— The Open Door, Indiana; 7:30 p.m. Mondays, noon Fridays, 10 a.m. Saturdays (women) and 1 p.m. Sundays
— Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 747 State Road 2023, Homer City; 8 p.m. Thursdays
— IRMC, Dining Room 2, 835 Hospital Road, Indiana, 7:30 p.m. Sunday
— Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg, (877) 771-1234; 10:30 a.m. Sundays (temporarily closed, but online is available) and 7 to 8 p.m. Fridays (temporarily closed)
• Narcotics Anonymous Helpline: For information, call (888) 251-2426 or visit www.lmhana.com, or go to www.FindRecovery.com or call (866) 801-6621.
— Zion Lutheran Church, Indiana; 7 p.m. Sundays (open)
— Indiana County Recovery Center, 574 Philadelphia St., Indiana; 6 p.m. Mondays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and 9:15 p.m. Friday. Nar-Anon meeting at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday with a Zoom option available; and a 7 p.m. NarAteen meeting held Sunday via Zoom option available.
— Graystone Presbyterian Church, Indiana; 7:30 p.m. Mondays
— One Hope Church, 100 Ben Franklin Road, White Township; 7 p.m. Tuesdays
— Indiana Alliance Church, Indiana, 8 p.m. Friday
— Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church, Homer City; 7 p.m. Wednesdays (open)
— The Open Door, Indiana; 7 p.m. Thursday (open and Zoom) men and women’s groups, and noon Saturdays
— First Church of the Nazarene, Indiana; 7 p.m. Saturdays
— First Unitarian Universalist Church, 285 Twolick Drive, Indiana; 7 p.m. Thursdays
• American Cancer Society offers online community support/programs for cancer survivors and caregivers. For information, visit www.cancer.org or call (800) 227-2345.
• Alzheimer’s Support Group, sponsored by Embassy of Hillsdale Park, meets at 6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month at the Church of the Resurrection Social Hall, 349 Morris St., Clymer. For information, call Kim Neff at (814) 743-6613 or (814) 577-1334.
• Armstrong Indiana BDHP and HAVIN offer Monthly Self-Advocate Empowerment Group for individuals with disabilities looking to become empowered. Join them for a monthly opportunity to casually gather with refreshments, socializing, activities and games that will increase knowledge and skills on boundaries, consent and healthy relationships. Work together so you can become empowered to be a self-advocate and learn from each other! Meets 4 to 5:30 p.m. the 2nd Wednesday of the month at The Belmont Complex, Kittanning. Check the AI BDHP website for cancelations www.aibdhp.org. Questions? Call Jen at 724-543-1180, ext 205 or Shari at 724-548-3451, ext. 605
• The Autism Support Group of Indiana County provides support for parents and grandparents who are dealing with issues of children with autism via posts and live videos.
For more information, email dmhillard@gmail.com, visit their Facebook page or www.facebook.com/Autismsupportgroupofindianaco.
• Celebrate Recovery is a recovery ministry based on biblical principles with a goal to let God work through individuals in providing His healing power through a Christ-centered 12 step program. Participants share their experiences, strengths, and hopes with one another. Celebrate Recovery provides a safe place for individuals to start dealing with their life’s hurts, hang-ups and habits. Some examples of recovery issues are: codependency, chemical addiction, sexual addiction, eating disorders, anger issues, depression and/or loss, etc. Help for hurts, habits and hang-ups.
— Homer City United Methodist Church; held from 6:15 to 9:30 p.m. every Thursday. At 6:15 p.m., there is an optional light meal and fellowship with a $4.50 fee. At 7 p.m., the large group meeting begins, led by a pastor or a deacon. At 8 p.m., the newcomers meeting and open share groups start. At 9 p.m., there is fellowship. Childcare is offered at no charge. For more information, call (724) 479-2015.
— Dixonville Wesleyan Church, 246 Purchase Line Road, Dixonville; Held at 5:30 p.m. each Tuesday.
— New Life Community Church, 2334 Oakland Ave., Indiana, in the Indiana Mall. 6 to 8 p.m. every Friday. Help for hurts, habits and hang-ups. Everyone is welcome and childcare is provided. Contact crindianamall@gmail.com for more information.
— Celebrate Life, 148 6th St., Clymer; Held at 6 p.m. each Monday. Call (724) 541-4875 or email jackiegreene01@gmail.com.
• A Grandparents support group will be held the last Thursday of the month at 2 p.m. at Aging Services, Inc. The group is for grandparents raising their grandchildren. Call Melissia at (724) 349-4500 or (800) 442-8016 for more information.
• Grandparents Supporting Others on hold due to COVID-19 — is held at The Alice Paul House. This group was created to assist grandparents and caregivers acting as a parental figure in their grandchildren’s lives. Through education, encouragement and group discussion, grandparents will be given the opportunity to support other grandparents in our community. For date, time and location, call (724) 349-4444.
• The Armstrong Indiana Community Connection Group is normally held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at 120 S. Grant Ave., Kittanning. This group has been created to support family members and individuals with an intellectual disability and/or autism. The group is suspended at this time due to COVID-19. For information, email smontgomery@aimhmr.net, call (724) 548-3451, ext. 605.
• Blairsville Support Group Against Drugs, held at 5:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month at The Blairsville United Methodist Church, 50 S. Walnut St., Blairsville. Call (724) 388-1124
• Caregiver’s Support Group, a monthly support group for caregivers of older adults. Meets on the last Wednesday of the month at 2 p.m. Contact Melissia at (724) 349-4500 or 1-800-442-8016 for more info
• Connect Church Recovery, located at 2134 Route 22 Hwy. W., Blairsville, provides Christ-centered support and resources for recovery to those in addiction as well as their struggling families. A certified recovery specialist is at each meeting along with representatives from community agencies and social service professionals available to assist individuals in navigating their programs. For information, contact Bill at (724) 840-8321 or connectrecovery@gmail.com.
• Courage and Cancer is held at 3 p.m. the second Sunday at Grace United Methodist Church. The group is for anyone who is fighting cancer. The confidential group where the aim is to make everyone feel safe in seeking support. For information, call Pastor Kathy at (724) 463-8535.
• Critical Incident Stress Debriefing Team is held at The Open Door for emergency services personnel such as ambulance crews, fire fighters, law enforcement officers and any other persons who respond to a critical incident. In offering debriefing services, the team is to help prevent the negative impact of acute stress on emergency workers and to help with the recovery process. For information on when the next meeting will be held, call (877) 333-2470.
• Drug/Alcohol Family Education Support Group is an eight-week curriculum at The Open Door in partnership with the Armstrong-Indiana Drug and Alcohol Commission for individuals seeking to learn more about addiction and the impact addiction has on the family. There is no fee. Participants must be 18 or older unless accompanied by an adult. To register, call (724) 465-2605.
• Dual Recovery Anonymous is held at noon Thursdays at The Open Door. The group is for those with mental/social disorder and chemical dependency. Call (724) 465-2605 to see if this group is meeting.
• Epilepsy Association of Western and Central Pennsylvania offers virtual support groups that meet the second and fourth Thursday of each month from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. virtually. The next meeting will be held April 27. Join the group to discuss how epilepsy affects your life and share with your peers the ways you have overcome challenges. Each meeting will
focus on a discussion topic, speaker presentation or activity. There will also be open time during each meeting where you can bring up the things you want to talk about. If you are a new member or a member registered in 2022, but did not attend meetings in 2023, you will need to register. Contact Patty at (717) 730-6779, ext. 2001, or at pmaguire@eawcp.org to register and obtain the link
• Excela Health Call Center: 1-877-771-1234 for more information and to register or visit www.excelahealth.org and search Support Groups:
–Excela Health Bariatric Surgery Community Meeting is held online/virtually. Call the Excela Health Call Center at (877) 771-1234.
–Excela Health Breast Cancer Education and Support Group meets the second Wednesday of the month from 6 to 8 p.m. virtually via ZOOM. Registration in advance is required. Call Colleen Dwyer at (412) 338-1919 to register.
–Excela Health Stroke Support Group meets the fourth Tuesday of the month from 6 to 7 p.m. Meetings are held in person and online via web conference. Call 1-877-771-1234 for more information and to register.
• Indiana Regional Medical Center Brain Injury Support is designed to support not only those with brain injuries, but also their family and friends. For more information, call (724) 357-6902.
• Indiana Regional Medical Center Breast Cancer Support Group; call (724) 357-8081 for more information.
• FAVOR (Faces and Voices of Recovery) Western, Pa. Phone: 676-2111. Located At Bolivar Community Center, 736 Lincoln St., Bolivar, PA (Bottom floor of K&K Flowers and Coffeehouse). Call 724-676-2111 or Becky at 878-645-0777. Provides long term support services and multiple Pathways for ALL.
— Family/All Recovery, Education & Support every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Center in Bolivar (in-person or virtual). 2nd Monday, 6:30 pm, at New Florence United Methodist Church, 200 9th Street, New Florence; 3rd Monday, 6:30 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 6810 Rt 22 Hwy E, Clyde; 1st Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. at Ravaila’s Restaurant, 59 W. Market St., Blairsville, PA; 4th Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. at St. James Lutheran Church, Ligonier; and on the 2nd Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. at Indiana County Technology Center (during public school schedule).
— All Recovery, every Thursday at noon and 6:30 p.m. at The Bolivar Center
• HIV/AIDS Support Group for individuals and families living with or affected by HIV/AIDS. Contact Community Care Management for more information regarding times and locations of meetings, 1-814-534-3032
• IRMC Regional Medical Center Bariatric Surgery Support Group. Designed to support any patient who has had bariatric surgery, any patient who is nearing surgery or anyone serious about surgical weight loss. Call (724) 349-3170.
• Men’s Anger Group is held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. by Catholic Charities, Greensburg. Call (724) 463-8806 or (866) 409-6455 for meeting dates and more information. A screening is required before registration.
• The Myasthenia Gravis Association holds education and support group services 6 times per year. Call for more information. For a schedule, visit the virtual support group at www.facebook.com/mgawpa or call (412) 566-1545.
• Nar-Anon Family Support Group, “Gardeners for Growth,” meets from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Wednesdays at the Indiana County Recovery Center, Philadelphia St., Indiana. Have you been affected by a loved one’s addictive drug use? Share your experience with others. Find strength and hope and learn from one another on how to deal with the pain and heartbreak that comes with loving an addict. Visit www.nar-anon.org or call (724) 388-0324 for meeting status at this time.
• Narateen, support for teenage family members and friends of addicts meets at 7 p.m. the first and third Sunday or via Zoom at the Indiana County Recovery Center, 574 Philadelphia St., Indiana. For more information, call (724) 388-0324
• National Alzheimer’s Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter gives referrals to meetings, services, agencies, etc. Online support is provided. Call (800) 272-3900 for information.
• The Nurturing Parent Program is available at the Care Center of Indiana County. General information on brain development, child development, empathy, feelings, stress and discipline are available. Call for Time and location at (724) 463-8595 or visit www.carecenterofindianaco.org.
• Parkinson’s Support Group meets at 2 p.m. on the last Thursday of the month at Saving Grace Church, Hospital Road, Indiana. The group provides support and information on how to access resources to assist those affected by Parkinson’s and operates in conjunction with the Parkinson’s Foundation of Western Pennsylvania. Meetings are open to individuals diagnosed with Parkinson’s and their caregivers. Registration is not necessary. For more information, call Denise at (724) 388-6894 or Deb at (814) 421-3106.
• Reach to Recovery, American Cancer Society, helps newly diagnosed breast cancer patients receive support, information and resources through visits and conversations with trained breast cancer survivors. For more information, call (800) 227-2345.
• TOPS-Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets Monday, 5:15 p.m. weigh-in, 6:15 p.m. meeting, at Grace in Ministries Building, 728 Church Street, Indiana; Wednesday with weigh-in at 5:30 p.m. and meeting at 6 p.m. at Calvary United Methodist Church, Rossiter; and Friday 8 a.m., weigh-in, 8:30 a.m., meeting in the basement of Clymer United Methodist Church. For more information call the area advocate at (814) 243-7507 or visit www.tops.org.
• Indiana County Recovery Center is a faith-based Recovery Community Organization, providing strength-based recovery support services to individuals, families and communities. They aim to put a face and voice on recovery and serve as a physical location where they can organize the local recovery community’s ability to care and give back. For information, call (724) 717-6492 or visit www.indianacountyrecoverycenter.org.
• Victims of Sexual Abuse/Domestic Violence/Other Violent Crimes is held by The Alice Paul House. Children and/or adults dealing with issues of sexual abuse or domestic violence can call (724) 349-4444 for support and information.
• Weight Watchers. For more information, call (800) 651-6000 or go to www.weightwatchers.com. There is a fee.
GRIEF SUPPORT
• Bereavement Support Offered By Local Funeral Homes: Some offer specific support services to the families they serve; some offer support services to the general public; some offer meetings and others offer resources. Call to find out if their services can meet your needs.
— Bowser-Minich Bereavement Funeral Home, Indiana; call (724) 349-3100 or (888) 923-5550
— C. Frederick Bowser Funeral Home, Homer City; call (724) 479-9422
— Curran Funeral Home, Saltsburg; call (724) 639-3911
— James F. Ferguson Funeral Home, Blairsville; call (724) 459-7611
— John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana; call (724) 463-4499
— McCabe – Roof Funeral Home, Clymer; call (724) 254-2555
— Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home, Indiana, call (724) 349-2000; Clymer, call (724) 254-4342
— Rairigh Funeral Home, Hillsdale; call (814) 743-6833
— Richard Shoemaker Funeral, Blairsville; call (724) 459-9115
— Richard C. Stewart Funeral Home, Armagh; call (814) 446-6699
— Robinson-Lytle, Inc. Funeral Home, Indiana; call (724) 349-9700
Excela Health Call Center: Call 1-877-771-1234 for information and to register or visit www.excelahealth.org and search “Support Groups” for more information about offered classes/support groups.
–Excela Health Child and Adult Grief Support Groups. For information about upcoming grief support groups or the Neighborhood Kids Program call Excela Hospice at (724) 689-1800 and ask for a Bereavement Counselor.
• Faces and Voices of Recovery (FAVOR) of Western Pennsylvania holds Embracing Grief meetings at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of the month at the Bolivar Community Center, 736 Lincoln St., Bolivar, on the bottom floor of K&K Flowers and Coffeehouse. The meetings are currently being held in person and virtually. The support group is for anyone grieving the loss of a loved one. For information, call or text Becky at (724) 388-1124
• Healing Hearts Infant Bereavement Support Group is held from 7 to 9 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month at 5450 Second Ave., Pittsburgh. For information, email healinghearts@cribsforkids.org. Due to COVID-19, all meetings are virtual for the foreseeable future.
• Hopeful Hearts, a service of Concordia-IRMC VNA, is a child-focused, family bereavement support center. Hopeful Hearts provides peer support at no cost for all family members when someone close to the family has died. Families meet in the evenings every second and fourth Tuesdays of the month September through May in a safe, caring and confidential environment. For information about this program, volunteer opportunities or to see if services are provided in person or virtual, call (724) 463-6340.
• Grief Share is being held at Grace united Methodist Church at 6:15 p.m. on Wednesdays. Meetings are held at Grace in Ministries building, 728 Church St., Indiana. This is a support group for those experiencing grief. There are many forms of grief and they care about your loss. No matter what stage of grief you are in, they hope you will join them. Contact Pastor Kathy Mihoerck at (724) 463-8536, ext. 13, or through email at kmihoerck@indianagrace.org for more information.
• Pennsylvania Tears Foundation Pregnancy and Infant Loss Support Group meets virtually at 8 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month. The group is for everyone who has suffered the loss of a baby. Anyone is welcome to attend no matter how long ago your loss occurred. For more information, call (724) 961-9489 or visit www.thetearsfoundation.org/pennsylvania/.
• Concordia — IRMC VNA Family Hospice Coping with Loss Support Groups have resumed at Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1496 Indian Springs Road, Indiana. Groups are open to all of those who are coping with grief and loss. Groups are free and open to the community. The afternoon group is held at 2 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month. For information, call Lori Parks at (724) 762-3642. The evening group is held for six consecutive sessions. For dates, time and more information, call Janice Starry at (724) 463-8711.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.