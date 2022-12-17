86480754

ICCAP’s Christmas Dinner Distribution will be from 2 to 4 p.m. (or until supplies last) on Dec. 17 at 1849 S. 6th St, Indiana. Each eligible household will receive food to help make a traditional Christmas dinner. Registration on site. Must meet income requirements. There is a limit of one per household (must be present) and a limit of two per vehicle. Please do not go early. You may be asked to leave if you do.