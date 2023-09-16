86480754

Calendar

• The PA State Police offers Child Passenger Safety Seat Check Events. At all three events, parents and caregivers can have their car seat(s) checked for suitability. Troopers will also offer guidance in proper car seat installation and harnessing of children in car seats. Events are from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 18 and Sept. 19 at the Indiana Fire Association West, Indiana. Another event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 23 at The Indiana Free Library, Indiana. For a list of other upcoming child passenger safety seat fitting stations, visit www.psp.pa.gov. Additional car seat safety information is also available at www.safekids.org and www.pakids travelsafe.org.