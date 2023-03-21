It has become a twice-annual tradition, a gathering of stakeholders brought together by the Indiana Area Collaborative Team, which took place Monday at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex on the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus.
As has been the purpose for nearly a decade, I-ACT brings together all those who would be affected by upcoming weekend activity in and around the IUP campus, in this case the unauthorized and unsanctioned IUPatty’s weekend, fueled by social media and expected to begin Thursday and run through Sunday.
“This group started when we had out-of-control partying down Seventh Street nine years ago,” Indiana Borough Councilman and Public Safety Committee chair Don Lancaster recalled. “In recent years it has become a quiet thing.”
And a cooperative thing. Indiana Borough Manager Nichole Sipos said two fraternities have reached out to the borough’s code enforcement department, an entity that is as much a weekend watchdog as is any police organization.
“Please enjoy this weekend’s activities responsibly,” state police Troop A, Indiana, spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said in a release issued after Monday’s meeting. “Residents and visitors of Indiana, PA, are encouraged to call 911 to report suspicious activity.”
I-ACT co-chairs, IUP President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll and Indiana County Commissioner Robin A. Gorman, also stressed calling 911.
Gorman said to those concerned about getting into trouble if things get out of hand, “don’t be afraid (to reach out). We are here to help you keep things under control.”
Driscoll also echoed the Landlords Association and advice they regularly have — keep the outdoor lights on.
Greenfield said local troopers will be assisted by colleagues from surrounding stations in Troop A, as well as the state police Mounted Patrol Unit, the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, and additional resources.
“Our specific efforts during this time frame will include increased traffic enforcement activities and supplemental roving patrols,” Greenfield said. “Throughout the weekend troopers will be actively patrolling neighborhoods and highways in an effort to promptly investigate all observed and reported criminal activity and traffic violations that would negatively affect the quality of life in our community.”
The mounted patrol comes with a caveat — per state law, Greenfield said, “It shall be unlawful for a person to intentionally or knowingly taunt, torment, tease, beat, kick or strike a police animal. A person who violates the provisions of this subsection commits a felony of the third degree.”
State police echoed other agencies involved with I-ACT, including Indiana Borough Police Department, whose Chief Justin Schawl advised students in a letter that “our responsibility to all is that we remain safe and successful in handling any and every situation presented. We are here for you — never against.”
Gorman made the point that “we really are doing this together all year long” not just at the end of spring break and during IUP’s fall Homecoming.
“It is your efforts that have made a difference,” Gorman said to a gathering that included landlords and student leaders, local law enforcement and first responders, officials from Indiana Borough, White Township and Indiana County government, the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce and many who volunteer their time.
She said she wants people to come to Indiana “and come back ... and come back again” and wants the cooperation that comes under the I-ACT umbrella to continue beyond this coming weekend.
Meanwhile, for this coming weekend, some volunteers will come up with free hot dogs during a Midnight Mission for IUPatty’s Event between 10 p.m. Friday and 1:30 a.m. Saturday at Grace United Methodist Church, 712 Church Street, Indiana.
Some will gather at Folger Student Center for a Spring Fling on Saturday, with the Lez Paul Band performing from 2 to 3 p.m., then Student Government Association will have a trivia session from 3 to 4 p.m., followed by DJ Ghos from 4 to 6 p.m. and bingo from 6 to 7 p.m. Lez Paul and DJ Ghos will mix music with advice about alcohol safety.
“We will be doing everything we can to promote safe and healthy habits,” IUP Student Government President Abigail Hancox said.
Ann Sesti, IUP director of student wellness and engagement, said events Friday and Saturday on campus include several funded by a grant by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.
Cooperation extends across borough lines and throughout the county.
White Township Manager Chris Anderson said his township will be available with any resource that might be needed.
In a letter to the student body, Schawl reminded local residents that “our visitors do not share the same sense of community pride and responsibility; not everyone we meet has our best interests at heart; even the best intentions of many can be subverted by the actions of a few; alcohol consumption impairs judgment; gathering on rooftops is prohibited and dangerous; (and) our next door neighbors cannot avoid being impacted by loud indoor and large outdoor events.”
Impairment can come for other reasons. Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission Executive Director Kami Anderson said naxolone, or Narcan, will be available if needed.
She also noted a new aid in dealing with drug abuse — fentanyl test strips are now legal, thanks to legislation shepherded through the General Assembly by state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana.
“The hope is we won’t need all these resources,” said Doug Campbell, interim director of IUP Public Safety and University Police.
“There are quite a few other events happening across the county,” said Indiana County Tourist Bureau Executive Director Laura Herrington.
They range from the Indiana Armstrong Builders Association’s Home Show at the KCAC, the 20th annual Family Fun Fest Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Indiana Mall, five showings of the movie “Back to the Future” at the Indiana Theater Friday through Sunday, and other events from Clymer to Smicksburg.
The weather could be a factor this weekend. Lancaster noted the forecast of rain for much of the weekend, but Sunday conditions that will be “good for the cleanup.”