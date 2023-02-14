Michael J. Vuckovich has not resigned as superintendent of schools in the Indiana Area district ... yet.
And Robert J. Heinrich Jr. has not been promoted from director of education for the district to acting superintendent ... yet.
Those were matters Walter A. Schroth, president of the Indiana Area school board, stressed at the start of Monday’s meeting of the district board of directors, contrary to what one might think from reporting since Vuckovich accepted the superintendent’s job at Windber Area School District Thursday night.
“He submitted the letter,” Schroth said after Monday’s meeting. “It doesn’t become official until the board acts on it.”
The wheels are turning toward a board vote on that letter, which could come when the school directors meet for a special session Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.
Even so, Schroth said, time is needed for a transition, which could take 90 days and would mean Vuckovich remains superintendent through mid-May.
The board president said there are several options, including some sort of search for a new superintendent.
“The board needs to figure it out,” Schroth said. “We have to take our time and do it correctly.”
The board did have some personnel matters Monday night.
Becca Jones was hired as a paraeducator at $12.75 per hour.
Brittany Anderson was hired as an administrative assistant at $13.75 per hour.
Mark Pangonis was employed as a supplemental driver’s education instructor, offering up to six hours behind the wheel instruction for students at $30 per hour.
And Scott Shirley was hired as a boys tennis assistant coach at a salary of $2,322.
The school district also is seeking, as Heinrich put it, “to be more accurate in reporting to parents” about the progress of their youngsters.
The district is considering changes in how it grades progress across the elementary grades, starting with third-grade spelling. The board approved moving from percentages and letter grades to “Above Level,” “On Level” and “Below Level” ratings.
“We’re going to be more informative than before,” Heinrich said.
School Director Terry Kerr wondered if the result would be “a softer, less critical kind of grade.”
Heinrich said it would be softer in one way: Some third-graders were getting Fs for things they hadn’t been taught.
“We are doing anything but dumbing it down,” the director of education said. “We are raising the bar, not lowering it,” for students, parents and staff.
The board also tackled multiple matters coming from its Academic and Extracurricular Committee, including a 2023-24 school calendar and proposed Act 80 in-service days during that upcoming year; an audiology services agreement with Hempfield Township-based Westmoreland Intermediate Unit 7; replacement of a fusion laser engraver for Indiana Area Junior High School; and a small games of chance request from the Indiana Area Senior High School’s Baseball Boosters.
Separately, the board approved agreements with Indiana University of Pennsylvania regarding speech-language pathology services and use of facilities. School Director Dr. Sue Rieg, an IUP administrator, abstained.
There were two speakers Monday night.
One was retired teacher and Indiana Free Library Board of Trustees President Josie Cunningham, who said both Vuckovich and Heinrich had achieved great successes in their time in Indiana Area School District.
“I am so grateful for all that they have done,” Cunningham said.
The other speaker Monday night was Tom Miller, who reiterated comments made last week to Indiana Borough Council in opposition to the four-year School Safety Services Agreement which extends Indiana Borough Police Department coverage to all district schools, in the borough and in White Township.
The agreement — funded by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency — allows IBPD and state police at Troop A, Indiana, to patrol all district schools.
Miller said IBPD “is now having to make up for White Township’s dereliction of duty” in not having its own police force.
Miller called on the school board to “end your official silence” about that.
He said White Township has an untapped resource to fund a police department, the fact that it does not collect real estate tax. Miller repeated his contention made last week to borough council that the township has three times the assessed property value that the borough has.
The board also heard from students who have made their mark, including:
• Gabe Kenning, a nominee for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.
• Portfolio Club President Cal Butler and Vice President Ell Wadding, who said their club raised $1,160 in the Souper Bowl of Caring for the Indiana County Community Action Program.
• Indiana Area girls basketball players Katie Kovalchick (who has scored 1,000 points), Eve Fiala and Emily Madey.
• Claire Stewart, who repeated her performance playing the Star Spangled Banner by cello.
• Jacob Kardell, a junior at the Indiana County Technology Center student whose welding skills have merited him an internship at Miller Fabrication Solutions in Homer City.