As part of what’s required for seniors to graduate from Indiana Area Senior High School, community service hours must be completed.
On Tuesday, a “Volunteers Have Hearts” Community Service Fair was conducted as part of that effort.
Assistant Principal Douglas Johnson said the fair was an opportunity for students to get in touch with community members and their respective organizations.
“This is to bring awareness to nonprofits who need volunteers and to students who are interested in helping,” said Michael Parks, program development manager for The Challenge Program Inc. in Johnstown.
Staffers involved included Johnson, Sarah Juart, Eric Brocious, Joe Perkovich, Holly Marusa and Kristy Manning.
They teamed up with The Challenge Program as well as attorney Jonathan Mack, president of the J.S. Mack Foundation, the YMCA of Indiana County, First Commonwealth Bank, Chevy Chase Community Center, Indiana Community Gardens, Evergreen After School Program, Four Footed Friends, Indiana County Community Action Program, Communities at Indian Haven, Indiana Fire Association, Indiana Free Library, Salvation Army of Indiana, United Way of Indiana County and other community organizations to help the students see what opportunities are available to them.
“We are blessed to have such great community partners,” Johnson said, “and we are excited to see our students continue to make a difference in our community.”
An outgrowth of the community service effort will be an opportunity for students to sign up for what would be their first large scale community service project.
“This event will be held on March 28 (or, weather depending, April 4),” Johnson said, “when students will leave school to go to Mack Park to help clean the park, prepare the pool and help get the Community Gardens area ready for the summer.”