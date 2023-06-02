The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has awarded just over $1 million in Environmental Education Grant funding to 73 projects statewide, including 11 projects in the northwest region and 18 in the southwest region.
The Indiana County Conservation District is getting $8,955 to incorporate environmental education principles into public outreach efforts. The initiative will incorporate current and relevant climate change and water quality information, hands-on materials, engaging activities, age-appropriate lessons and in-person workshops.
Funding was awarded to schools and colleges, environmental and community organizations and county conservation districts for a range of hands-on programs for students, community projects for adults, teacher training workshops and more.
In Armstrong County, the Armstrong Center for Community Learning is getting $6,439 to host two workshops for residents.
In “Energy and Water Conservation,” participants will learn how water and energy conservation can help reduce greenhouse emissions while lowering utility bills.
In “Celebrate the Trees,” participants will focus on improving air, water quality and human health while supporting wildlife habitats and biodiversity.
“The Shapiro Administration is committed to delivering practical solutions to the environmental and safety issues our communities face from climate change and water pollution,” said acting DEP Secretary Rich Negrin. “Pennsylvania’s environmental educators help provide these solutions.”
The Jefferson County Conservation District is getting $4,795 to hold a three-day outdoor camp for women and girls to increase knowledge about the environment, climate change, and sustainability.
In Westmoreland County, Brandywine Conservancy and Museum of Art will receive $4,813 to coordinate a Pennsylvania master naturalist training in the Laurel Highlands.
Seton Hill University is getting $5,000 to provide three professional development workshops for faculty to incorporate sustainability topics into their disciplines and to provide staff with education on sustainability practices to help reduce the campus’s environmental footprint.
And the Westmoreland County Conservation District is getting $5,000 to provide stormwater education to 40 students in the Mosaic Community Development Center’s afterschool program.
