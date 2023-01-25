The Indiana County Office of Planning & Development said this is the seventh year for the Indiana County Walking Decathlon.
Chief Planner Mollie Sarver said her office is excited to present activities for this year which are a mixture of in-person group events and self-guided tours.
She said all walks will take place between Feb. 11 and June 3.
Participants are invited to post images of their activity on the Indiana County Walking Decathlon Facebook page by June 2 to be eligible for a raffle for a prize. They’re asked to use #ICDecathlon2023 in their caption.
Participants are asked to limit postings to one prize entry apiece.
They can see all available walks and download self-guided walking flyers by visiting http://icopd.org and clicking on the Decathlon logo. Flyers and walking events also are advertised on that Facebook page.
Sarver said the Indiana County Decathlon is an annual program to encourage physical activity during the winter and spring. She said the program is coordinated by a planning team of interested residents in cooperation with Pennsylvania WalkWorks program, the YMCA of Indiana County, Indiana County Parks & Trails, Friends of the Parks, the Indiana County Active Transportation Advisory Committee and ICOPD.
As part of the WalkWorks program, planners partner with local communities to identify walking routes and form sustainable walking groups that will enhance and expand active transportation networks with the ultimate goal of improving the health of county residents.
Currently, there are nine walking routes across Indiana County in Blairsville, Clymer, Ernest, Glen Campbell, Homer City, Indiana and Saltsburg boroughs, in White Township and at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
More information on WalkWorks and the Decathlon is available on the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development’s http://icopd.org/indiana-county-walk works-program.html website, or on the decathlon’s Facebook page.
For information on sponsoring the Indiana County Decathlon or providing prizes for a drawing in June, one can email msarver@ceo.co.indiana.pa.us.