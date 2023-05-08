Adam Campbell, an Adult Education student in Indiana County Technology Center’s Machining Technology program, became the first adult in the program to achieve a Certificate of Special Merit through the National Institute for Metalworking Skills.
This was a two-part accomplishment: The first was passing seven 1.5-hour online exams based on NIMS’ nationally recognized standards. For the second part, Campbell had to make a machine part, which was then sent to a NIMS-partner company that thoroughly graded every component.
ICTC uses NIMS credentials to help students secure a competitive edge when applying for jobs, as the credentials prove that a student’s skills meet industry established standards. That was the case for Campbell, of Armagh, who will start his new job at Penn United Technologies Inc. when he graduates from ICTC May 25.
Michael Rescenete, Machining Technology instructor at ICTC, hopes other adults will take notice of Campbell and realize that it is never too late to find a new career path.
“It takes the right attitude, hard work and dedication to do what Adam did, and it paid off and helped him land a successful career in manufacturing,” said Rescenete. “It’s a great program for manufacturing jobs, and the adult program is great, because it gives adults an opportunity to get into trades that they may have missed when they were in high school,” said Campbell.
Many of ICTC’s Adult Education programs, including Machining Technology, are now enrolling for the August 2023 school year. Call (724) 349-6700, ext. 131, or visit www.ictc.edu.
