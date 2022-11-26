Nathan Johnston and Chris Bills were setting up shop Friday morning, as Johnston Nursery Landscaping LLC started another season of a tradition, selling Christmas trees in the parking lot of The Meadows Frozen Custard along Oakland Avenue in White Township.
“We’ve been here for 12 years,” Johnston said. “We’ve tried to adjust prices.”
And while there have been numerous reports of a tree shortage, Johnston expected at least the same number of trees, if not a little better number, while he sought to keep tree prices down.
“There aren’t as many people who have trees right now,” said Gregg Van Horn, president of the Indiana County Christmas Tree Growers Association, “but anybody who wants one should be able to get one.”
Van Horn also is president of the Indiana County Tourist Bureau. He chose a 30-foot Concolor fir on the former E-Mar Acres, which was owned by the late Ron Mancabelli, for Indiana Borough’s IRMC Park, where it will stand during the It’s A Wonderful Life Festival.
His association represents such growers as Musser Forests Inc., Mytrysak Family Tree Farm and Greenhouse, Flemings Farms in the New Alexandria area, and Fleming Landscaping Christmas Trees in the Elderton area.
Van Horn said Lowe’s Home Center along Ben Franklin Road South also has trees.
Van Horn said tree growing happens in cycles, with more trees likely to be ready for marketing in two to three years.
Still, the ICCTGA president said, “If you’ve always gotten one you still should be able to get one.”
Mytrysak Family Tree Farm, along Fleming Road west of Indiana, has “family fun weekends” through Dec. 4 with Santa, tractor wagon rides and other features.
On Dec. 3, Trees For Troops will take place, with proceeds from the concession stand at Mytrysak will be donated to the Trees for Troops program, and the Johnstown Generals hockey team showing up to help with the trees.
Mytrysak advises on its Facebook page that Dec. 4 is the last day that its fields will be open, and that only pre-cut trees will be available after that.
“We will be open until we are sold out,” Mytrysak posted.