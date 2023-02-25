KENWOOD -- Penns Manor Area School District officials said Saturday night that an impasse has been reached in contract talks with the Penns Manor Education Association.
"The major stumbling blocks preventing an agreement between the parties is health care and the Early Retirement Incentive," the district said in a statement issued at 5 p.m. Saturday.
"Unfortunately, the district continued to push for steep cuts to healthcare plans and no agreement was reached," PMEA said in a statement issued shortly thereafter on behalf of its 68 members.
"The teachers will exercise their right to strike on Monday," PMEA said in its statement. "The maximum duration of the strike will be determined by the Pennsylvania Department of Education."
As a result, the district said, Penns Manor has canceled classes starting Monday, and classes will remain canceled until Penns Manor Area teachers return to work.
How long might that be? According to a memo posted by the district on its website on Wednesday, the day after the teachers' union informed the district that it would go on strike, "The Penns Manor Area School District Administration is currently working with the Pennsylvania Department of Education, which is responsible to make a determination as to the maximum duration permissible under Commonwealth laws for the teachers to strike during the current 2022-2023 school year. Students are required to have a full school year completed by June 15, 2023."
The district has announced that an informational meeting will be held Monday at 6 p.m. in the multi-purpose room of Penns Manor Area Elementary School. The district is encouraging the public in Clymer, Cherryhill Township and Pine Township to attend.
The impasse came during a negotiation session conducted with a state mediator earlier Saturday afternoon.
In its statement, the district said, "PMEA presented the district a strike proposal and informed the district's Negotiating Committee that, unless the proposal was accepted, they intend to strike beginning Monday."
At the union's request, the district said, each member of the Penns Manor Area board of directors "was personally contacted and presented the strike proposal for their acceptance or rejection."
The district said board members unanimously rejected the proposal.
PMEA insisted, in statements to the press and on its Facebook page, that "we are not asking for unreasonable improvements to these issues," and that its negotiators already had made compromises.
"We love this community, and we love this school," PMEA said in concluding its statements online.