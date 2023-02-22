Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 10 is inviting the public to take part in two upcoming in-person meetings to view plans for bridge replacements in southern Indiana County.
One meeting regarding replacement of the bridge that carries Clarksburg Road (state Route 3007) over Blacklegs Creek in Conemaugh Township will be conducted from 6 to 7 p.m. March 7 at the Trinity Presbyterian Church of Clarksburg.
The other, regarding the replacement of the bridge that carries McIntyre Road (state Route 3031) over Blacklegs Creek in Young Township, otherwise known as the Green Valley Bridge No. 1 Replacement Project will be displayed from 6 to 7 p.m. March 14 at the Young Township Municipal Building, 1412 Park Drive, Clarksburg.
In both cases, District 10 spokeswoman Tina Gibbs said, the purpose of the plans displays is to share preliminary information on the projects’ status, schedule, design and right-of-way acquisition.
Construction is anticipated to begin on the Clarksburg Road bridge in 2026. Gibbs said traffic will be detoured during the replacement of the structure using state roads.
A date was not given for the McIntyre Road bridge project. In both cases, PennDOT is asking anyone with knowledge of historic resources in the project area or comments on potential impacts to historic resources should attend those meetings.
PennDOT representatives along with design consultants will be available to answer questions.
Kurt Kretchman, P.E., is project manager for the Clarksburg Bridge project, and can be reached at kkretchman@pa.gov or (724) 357-4804. Joseph DuBovi, P.E., is project manager for the Green Valley Bridge No. 1 project and can be reached at jdubovi@pa.gov or (724) 357-4805.