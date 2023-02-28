A food service contract, a changing of superintendents and the acceptance of a settlement with JUUL Labs Inc. were among issues for the Indiana Area School District’s board of directors Monday night.
IASD Business Manager Jared Cronauer said the district is receiving around $14,000 as its share in a multi-district litigation against San Francisco, Calif.-based Juul, for damages as a result of vaping products being used on school properties.
The board approved that settlement as part of a busy agenda, that also included acceptance of the resignation of Superintendent Michael J. Vuckovich, who has accepted a similar post in the Windber Area School District where his family lives.
That resignation will take effect “at a date not to exceed the close of business (on) May 12 (or) an alternative date as mutually agreed upon by the board of directors and the superintendent.”
In turn, the board appointed Director of Education Robert J. Heinrich Jr. as acting superintendent of schools for a one-year period to begin May 13 “or whenever the former superintendent is released.”
The board also accepted the resignation of Franciska Walter as a paraeducator, and Michael Yurky as a custodian, giving the administration permission to post, advertise and interview for those positions.
The board chose Chartwells for food service management services for 2023-24 at a guaranteed profit of $209,944 with the option of four consecutive annual renewals.
It also approved a 10-cent increase in the price of elementary paid-lunches and a five-cent increase to paid breakfast and secondary paid lunches for 2023-24.
Joe Mimis was hired as a custodian at a rate of $12.75 per hour, subject to a 60-day probation period, and pending receipt of all necessary paperwork.
Kyle Heckert was hired as a computer technician, at an annual salary of $34,970 prorated on the basis of days worked in 2022-23.
Also Monday, the board approved the proposed 2023-24 ARIN Intermediate Unit 28 general operating budget, a $3.4 million spending plan for which the Indiana Area contribution will be $158,977, the same amount assessed from the district for 2022-23.
It approved the 2021-22 audit report from Kotzan CPA & Associates P.C. and will retain Kotzan’s staff as the district’s local auditors for a three-year period, starting with 2022-23, at $20,000 for the first year and $21,000 each of the remaining two years.
It approved listings of real estate taxes for the district’s municipalities, in the amounts of $175,961.69 for Armstrong Township, $308,242.28 for Indiana Borough, $9,328.12 for Shelocta Borough, and $522,252.99 for White Township.
And it approved an additional $10,000 for the contract with Robson Forensic Inc., for work related to the Eisenhower school insurance claim.
The board also accepted, on the recommendation of the Audit & Finance Committee, donations to the YMCA of Indiana County from Eisenhower of 30 small chairs, a section or two of the bookcase in the library, a wooden art rack, 10 four-drawer file cabinets and a long wooden section of shelving.