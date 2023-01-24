After two-and-a-half years as an administrator in the Indiana Area School District, a year-and-a-half at Indiana Area Junior High School and a year as principal at Horace Mann Elementary School, Kevin Edmondson resigned to take a new position as assistant high school principal in the Forest Hills School District outside Johnstown. He was applauded by IASD board members and officials Monday night because, as he put it after the school board meeting, "I tried very hard to make an impact in this community as much as I could." The board authorized the Indiana Area administration to advertise for his replacement.