Indiana Area School District’s board of directors voted Monday night to set a maximum project budget, including both construction and soft costs, of $24 million, for the renovation and other work to be done on the fire-damaged Eisenhower Elementary School.
However, another question was pulled from Monday’s agenda that would direct the architects from Buchart Horn of York to “include as part of the bid documents a substantial completion date for the project,” or an alternative substantial date.
Board President Walter Schroth said he did not know when that question would be posed. The board will meet next Monday at 7 p.m. to reorganize, and then have a regular meeting to discuss general purposes.
After a consensus of the membership seemed to vote 7-1 in an informal raising of hands for $24 million (with School Director Tom Harley attempting to continue being part of the meeting by telephone, apparently until his signal was lost as he had to go to another meeting, prior to that informal vote), the board voted 6-2 for that figure.
“I’m voting for what we are reasonably able to borrow,” School Director Dr. Jim Shaffer said during an effort by Schroth to reach a consensus among members previously taken aback by a potential total cost of $33.8 million, including $25,940,300 as the “maximum building construction cost,” for Eisenhower.
However, Shaffer also expressed concern about “how much are we willing to stretch this district to get what we want,” in a community “where a lot of people are on fixed incomes.”
The $8 million-plus formerly proposed beyond that former “maximum” construction cost would have covered such matters as asbestos abatement and furniture for the complex at 1460 School St. damaged in an April 16, 2021, fire.
“I did not understand the process,” said School Director Cinda Brode, who was among the seven that seemed to agree about $24 million, then she voted no along with School Director Terry Kerr.
In public comments prior to the board’s actions, Indiana resident and retired social studies teacher Josie Cunningham reminded the board that “you made a decision last year to enter into a contract with your teachers’ union” for the next five years.
Now, she said, the board was facing a decision that might affect the district for 25 to 50 years. She urged the board to “be judicious in that decision.”
Schroth started the effort at a consensus by asking if anyone favored a $32 million ceiling (two did so), then $30 million (three), $28 million (three) and $26 million (three).
Voting yes on the $24 million ceiling were Schroth, Shaffer, Board Vice President Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro and School Directors Tamie Blank (“reluctantly yes”), Ronald Airhart and Dr. Sue Rieg.
“I don’t believe we have enough information to make a decision,” Kerr said during a discussion covering much of a 40-minute special board meeting Monday night — following an executive session that went half an hour past the scheduled 6 p.m. start for the meeting.
Solicitor Ronald N. Repak said Eisenhower also was the topic du jour in the executive session, for what he called “litigation on Eisenhower.” The board has met before in executive session about insurance-related matters tied to the school complex on the west end of Indiana Borough.
“It was a tense meeting,” Cuccaro said after adjournment Monday night.
Earlier, the board approved holding a state-required Act 34 hearing to deal with an Eisenhower project, which would have been held last week.
That idea was pulled Nov. 15 because, as Schroth put it, “a number of us were taken aback by the potential total cost of the Eisenhower renovation project.”
No new date has been offered for that Act 34 hearing.