It was standing-room only at the start of a special Monday night meeting of the Indiana Area School District’s board of directors.
There the board accepted a $9.3 million settlement of a tax assessment appeal — $1 million more than the sales price for Unisquare LLC’s property — and approved an agreement regarding $335,000 worth of supplemental architectural services by Buchart Horn of York for the revamping of the Eisenhower school campus.
However, the SRO crowd wasn’t for the meeting itself, but for the board’s Academic and Extracurricular Committee whose session followed, featuring presentations by many of those in the crowd, as well as their parents.
Some brought examples of work they intend to take to the Pennsylvania Invention Convention on Feb. 15 in Harrisburg.
“I’m working on my next prototype to take to the state competition and I am open to any feedback, ideas or questions any of you may have,” said Avery Schneider, a third-grader at Horace Mann Elementary School who has put together a “SEL (for Social and Emotional Learning) Simmer Seat.”
That’s “simmer” as in “calm down,” with details for youngsters needing to deal with anger, worry, tiredness, boredom, sadness or loneliness, as proposed by a young man who wants to follow in the footsteps of Thomas Edison — who had over 1,000 patents.
Avery said he hoped to have patents of his own some day.
“Please continue supporting social and emotional learning and STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) at the elementary schools,” Avery urged school officials.
But before Avery or anyone else could take the microphone, the school board had to go through an executive session and finally take on business 40 minutes later than scheduled.
It was late enough that Board President Walter Schroth had to leave for another commitment set up long before Monday’s meeting, leaving Board Vice President Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro to wield the gavel.
School Director Cinda Brode also was absent from Monday’s meeting, while directors Ron Airhart and Terry Kerr participated online. Technical problems with Airhart’s connection forced him to do a conference call with another board member to give his vote on the Buchart Horn agreement.
It turned out to be one of six yes votes, with Kerr the lone dissenting vote, on an agreement regarding supplemental services between the York architectural firm and the district.
“It keeps the project on time and on schedule,” Solicitor Ronald N. Repak said, referring to the planned renovations and additions to Eisenhower Elementary School, 1460 School St. in Indiana, where an April 16, 2021, fire destroyed two modular classrooms and caused smoke damage to the rest of the building.
The other votes in the brief meeting were voice votes, one regarding a special education settlement for an unnamed student and parents, the other what was termed “tax assessment appeal 11443 CD 2022,” involving Unisquare LLC.
Cuccaro, in her other role chairing the Audit and Finance Committee, said $8.3 million was the sales price, while the assessed value of the Unisquare property was set at $1 million more.
Avery Schneider had the first presentation during the Academic and Extracurricular Committee session that followed the voting meeting. He and other Horace Mann students presented their prototypes for various inventions.
Others on that agenda included Olivia Krimin and Gabe Kenning, who joined “71 other rising seniors from across Pennsylvania” for the five-week Pennsylvania Governor’s School for the Sciences, a five-week intensive STEM program at Carnegie Mellon University.
There was Abby Huey and a “Your Story Matters” initiative.
There was an Indiana Area Junior High School Student Council update.
There was a Junior High Gifted Programming Update, “What’s So Cool About Manufacturing?”
There was a “First Lego League” presentation, and plans to take part in a Central Pennsylvania Lego competition at Altoona Area Junior High School.
And there were other matters on a lengthy list of activities that can be found on the iasd.cc website under “Committee Agendas.”