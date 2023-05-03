Indiana, PA (15701)

Today

Rain and snow this morning. The rain and snow will become lighter and change to all rain by the afternoon hours. High 44F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.