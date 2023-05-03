The Pennsylvania Department of Education said $6.7 million in grant funding has been awarded to 100 school entities to enable more high school students to enroll in dual-credit programs across the commonwealth.
That includes $75,000 for the Indiana Area School District, where in October the school board there approved opening up dual enrollment with Indiana University of Pennsylvania to 10th-graders.
The program now is extended to 11th- and 12th-graders.
PDE said such programs give students more opportunities to chart their own course and prepare for successful careers.
“Dual credit programs help high school students get a jump-start on their post-secondary coursework, build their confidence and set them up for future success,” said Acting Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin.
Dual-credit programs improve student outcomes — helping learners prepare for college and setting them up for future success in higher education — by enabling them to take college courses and earn credits for both high school and college.
Also in the region, Ligonier Valley School District in Westmoreland County also received a $75,000 grant to go toward dual-credit programs.
