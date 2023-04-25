Indiana Area School District’s board of directors voted Monday night to authorize district administrators to work with Bramlet Enterprises LLC to hire three additional full-time armed security guards to serve at an estimated cost of $165,000 per year, pro-rated for this school year based on actual days worked.
The district now has two security guards working across its schools, in addition to arrangements made with Indiana Borough Police Department and state police at Troop A, Indiana.
However, Indiana Police Chief Justin Schawl was quoted by speakers in the audience as saying those arrangements are not in lieu of security.
The additional security would help deter negative behavior, attorney Katie Haberl-Thomas said, who talked with others about the idea.
“No one said they wouldn’t pay additional taxes,” said Haberl-Thomas, who was joined at Monday’s meeting by her husband, state police Sgt. Adam Thomas.
“This will cut down on the response time,” Thomas said.
School Director Cindy Brode agreed that additional security will “gain precious seconds” when a crisis occurs, “but it’s not a guarantee, it never can be a guarantee” that nothing will happen.
While the vote was recorded as being unanimous for the additional security, School Director Tom Harley said he wanted to cast “a symbolic no vote” because the $165,000 is the equivalent of three teachers the district would not be able to hire.
“It should not be up to the school district to provide security,” Harley said, calling on officials in Washington, D.C., and Harrisburg to “step up and change” how security is funded.
“In an ideal world, someone else would pay for it,” School Director Dr. Sue Rieg said.
The board also voted to implement recommendations made in a recent safety audit by the Fatula Group, which provided consultant services to the district.
In other business Monday, Board Vice President Julia Trimarchi-Cuccaro said, contrary to what may be rumored, the district has not had a settlement of its insurance claim regarding the fire that ravaged Eisenhower Elementary School.
Eisenhower, meanwhile, will be the topic of an Act 34 hearing on May 1 at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium of Indiana Area Junior High School.
As posted on the Indiana Area School District website, the Act 34 resolution authorizes a maximum building construction cost of $20,333,650 and a maximum project cost of $23,467,098 for Eisenhower, including some $3 million to cover such matters as asbestos abatement and furniture for the complex at 1460 School St. that was damaged in an April 16, 2021, fire.
Board President Walter Schroth urged the public to attend the Act 34 hearing.
District Director of Education Robert Heinrich provided the superintendent’s report Monday night, but only in place of an absent Michael J. Vuckovich. Heinrich said he doesn’t take over as interim superintendent until May 13.
Heinrich told the board that the high school Leadership Class, made up of presidents of the various high school clubs, raised $46,536.25 for the Four Diamonds Fund, the effort to aid Penn State University in dealing with childhood cancer.
He also called attention to the May 8 Excellence in Education Award Banquet being held on May 8 at 5 p.m. at the Kovalchick Convention & Athletic Complex.
He said nine teachers had been nominated for Teacher of the Year honors in the Indiana Area School District — Dawn Davis, Sean Moran, Nathaniel Wharton, James Dykun, Heidi Higbee, Natalie Deck, Angela Petroff, Sarah Juart and Jackie Bertolini — with Moran being chosen as the district’s candidate for a new car being given to the county’s Teacher of the Year by Colonial Motor Mart.
Also Monday, district Athletic Director Daniel Roan said the KCAC and other IUP athletic facilities will be utilized in the future by the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League for post-season competitions.
The WPIAL had rejected Indiana as a location for post-season competition for this season, but then Roan worked to get the IUP facilities recognized.
“That is something that is going to benefit us in the future,” Roan said, though, as district officials conceded, the Indiana Area High School girls paid the price as they could not compete closer to home during this past post-season.
The board voted Monday to accept:
• A $5,000 donation made by Mark Arbuckle Nissan to be used by the science club.
• A nurse substitute list as presented.
• With regret the resignations of paraeducators Ashley Bacher (who is moving) an Mona Weimer (who is retiring).
• A Transportation Service Consortium Agreement with ARIN Intermediate Unit 28, which is meant to provide more effective utilization of transportation for special needs students in multiple districts across the two-county IU 28.
• A cooperative agreement between the district and IUP for speech-language pathology services. Separately, the board authorized the administration to seek a Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency grant so that the district can continue a partnership with IUP to provide interns at no cost to the district.
• A 2023 extended school year agreement with the Alternative Community Resource Program.
The board approved:
• Adding an archery program to the Health and Physical Education curriculum.
• Renewing the Spring Math program for three years.
• Renewing the Bright Arrow System for another three years, at a cost of $4,125 in 2023-24, $4,290 in 2024-25 and $4,455 in 2025-26.
• Simulation training for up to six principals at a cost of $300 per participant on June 19 in the Forest Hills School District in Cambria County.
• Authorizing the district administration to participate in the PAYS prevention-focused survey administered every other year to youth in grades 6, 8, 10 and 12 throughout Pennsylvania.
• A memorandum of understanding with Central State University.
The board also approved two requests for leaves of absence, but denied a grievance filed by the Indiana Area Education Association, as based on a hearing held Monday.