The Indiana Area School District’s board of directors has pledged not to increase any real estate tax for 2023-24 beyond the index of 5.2 percent as calculated by the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
It’s not that the district is expecting a tax hike.
“We’re praying for no tax hike at all,” Board Vice President and Audit & Finance Committee Chair Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro said after Monday’s board meeting.
As stressed by district Business Manager Jared Cronauer, “this motion does not set a tax hike.”
The index is the highest Cronauer has seen in his tenure at IASD.
The board could have voted not to accept that state limit, but would have to seek an exception for other reasons, such as an increase in what is owed for pensions under the Pennsylvania Public School Employees’ Retirement System — and, Cronauer noted, that exception has gone down because of additional state contributions to PSERS.
It would mean real estate tax will continue to be levied and assessed at the rate of 15.36 mills, or $1.536 for every $100.00 of assessed valuation.
However, the district is looking at a multi-million-dollar overhaul of the fire-damaged Eisenhower Elementary School.
The board had planned a public hearing in November to consider a $33.8 million project, including just over $25.9 million as the maximum building construction cost, but pulled that idea for a further review of the project by the board, the district administration and Buchart Horn Architects of York, the company contracted for the design, bidding and construction management of the Eisenhower project.
A new schematic design was brought up for a vote Monday night.
“I don’t think this design is academically as sound as the original,” said School Director Cinda Brode, who would be one of two directors voting against it.
School Director Terry Kerr questioned putting “tens of millions into this small space,” now occupied at Eisenhower’s School Street site. Kerr was the other no vote.
“The site size is not ideal,” Board President Walter Schroth said, “but it is what we have.”
Schroth voted yes along with Cuccaro and directors Tom Harley, Ronald Airhart, Dr. Sue Rieg, Dr. James Shaffer and Tamie Blank.
Blank said “the previous design is better,” saying it was time to break ground on the renovations.
And Airhart said $33.8 million “is way out of budget” for the project.
Separately, the board approved an agreement with Robson Forensic at a cost not to exceed $20,000, at the recommendation of the district administration and the district’s attorney for the Eisenhower Insurance Claim proceedings.
Eisenhower is among the IASD campuses within the borough of Indiana. Pending approval from Indiana Borough Council, the board approved a four-year School Safety Service Partnership agreement between the district and borough, to extend Indiana Borough Police Department coverage to the White Township campuses.
Solicitor Ronald N. Repak said the Pennsylvania State Police is not relinguishing jurisdiction over IASD schools, meaning both borough officers and those from state police Troop A in White Township could be called upon for emergencies at all district schools.
The district is getting Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency funds to cover costs of the agreement.
The board authorized the district administration to apply for a grant through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act Stronger Connections Grant Program when the funding becomes available.
It also accepted a donation of $400 and sensory games and teaching tools from Mr. & Mrs. Steve Montgomery to the East Pike Life Skills program.
It approved $3,000 to be used for the Art Mural Project at Ben Franklin Elementary. And it approved participating in the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown American Civic Literacy Initiative to advance civic learning and help sustain American democracy.
The board approved Superintendent Michael J. Vuckovich and/or his designee, Special Education Director Justin Zahorchak, to serve as a suburban school district superintendent representative for the 2022-23 Title I Committee of Practitioners through the Pennsylvania Department of Education Division of Federal Programs and attendance at the two to three required meetings.
It approved a field trip request from the senior high varsity softball team for approximately 15-20 players and 2 coaches to go to Myrtle Beach, S.C., to participate in the Cal Ripken Experience from March 15 to March 19 at no cost to the district.