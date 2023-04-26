Twelve of 13 candidates on the May 16 primary ballot for Indiana Area School District’s board of directors were on the Indiana Area Senior High School auditorium stage Tuesday night, for a candidate forum conducted by the Indiana Area Education Association.
The teachers’ union provided pamphlets with answers to questions given to the candidates, and gave each candidate 10 minutes, five to introduce themselves, and the rest on two questions selected at random.
Twelve candidates are running as Republicans.
In order as they are listed on the county’s ballot: Quintina Thomas, Amanda Anderson, Patrick Schneider, JohnAllen Snyder, Chris Adams, Bailey Nace, Tamie R. Blank, Walter A. Schroth, Terry Kerr (listed as Terry F. Kerr on the IASHS stage), Sally M. McCombie (listed as Dr. Sally McCombie), Doug Steve and Krista Layne Sevajian (listed as Krista Sevajian).
Thirteen are running as Democrats.
In order as they are listed on the county’s ballot: Snyder, Adams, Sevajian, Judith A. Holliday, Steve, Nace, McCombie, Thomas, Schneider, Anderson and Kerr.
Holliday, the only candidate not to cross-file, also was the only candidate who failed to show Tuesday night at IASHS, and did not reply to an IAEA questionnaire, the results of which were passed out to those in an audience of some 200 attending Tuesday night’s two-hour-long forum.
Among answers in that handout:
• Adams on skills needed to be an effective school board member: “Being a great listener is whre it all begins. This includes listening and understanding the various perspectives of residents within our community.
• Anderson on that same question: “An effective board member is a master of communication — both speaking and listening. Board members take in a lot of information and, in turn, disseminate a lot of information as well.”
• Blank on the most important priorities to set as a leader in a public school district: “Strong morals and beliefs, someone who is ethical and honest. Also an individual who will look out for other interests not their own.”
• Kerr, same question: “To provide a safe and secure environment for everyone in all of our buildings and on all of our grounds. Provide warn, dry and clean buildings. To promote a culture of success for everyone in areas of learning, student support, and extracurricular activities.”
• McCombie, asked about her philosophy concerning education professionals and their salaries and benefits: “The collective bargaining unit in the IASD (the IAEA) is working fine.”
• Nace, same question: “They are not paid enough or supported enough.”
• Schneider, from part of his answer about priorities of a public school district leader: “I believe that we should be able to support the needs of students in our district, ensuring that we can meet the needs of each student at all levels of education. Lastly, I believe we need to be realistic in what and how these changes can be made. We need to make certain there is a plan in place for the future that is fiscally responsible to meet the needs of our students.”
• Schroth, from his answer on philosophy concerning education professionals and their salaries and benefits: “Professional educators play a critical (role) in shaping the future of our society. They need to be paid a fair and reasonable salary and benefits compensatory for the invaluable services that they render. Unfortunately, Pennsylvania has seen a dramatic and significant decline in the number of new teacher certificates issued in recent years. This is a very troubling trend.”
• Sevajian on philosophy: “We have the best schools and the best professionals that apply because of salary and benefits. This is truth — I’ve been other places. We have the ability to obtain the best because of it! We also have to get really smart, however, with our spending to ensure we can always maintain this structure.”
• Snyder, on priorities: “The children of the school district. The teachers teaching the children of the school district. The community those children will represent when they leave here. Every decision must be weighed against these three stakeholders.”
• Steve, from his answer about priorities: “There should be good dialog and discussion on topics and motions at the board level. With this current board majority, you don’t see the discussion that we used to see at board meetings as I believe things are being discussed before the meeting and once the necessary votes are at hand they just approve the motion and move on to the next agenda item.”
• Thomas, on philosophy: “Education professionals have thankless jobs and deserve to be paid well with great benefits. Underpaid educators are not an option for me because their work is extremely important. Educators are one of the most important people in the community. They shape us along with our parents and guardians to become productive citizens in society.”
Blank, Schroth and Kerr are incumbents. Incumbent Cinda Brode is not running for re-election.
The order of candidates answering questions also came at random:
• Thomas said she came to Indiana 17 years ago to attend Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and stayed to have three children in IASD schools. She said a lot has changed in the district over the years.
• Steve is again seeking to return to the school board, where he once was president, and criticized lower test scores, “nothing done to Ben Franklin (Elementary School) in 65 years,” and the $24 million needed “just to renovate Eisenhower (Elementary School).”
• Kerr called himself a “fiscal conservative,” but said tax increases were possible because of a decline in property tax revenue by $1 million. He also stressed a point he had made Monday night, about the importance of safety and security — and keeping some details under wraps “so the bad actors don’t know what we’re doing.”
• Schroth said “our students always need an advocate, and the best advocate is the parent.”
• Schneider said, “we need to create a culture of success in Indiana,” and to promote social and emotional learning.
• Nace said, “we need to have more staff, and you need to pay them well.”
• Sevajian declined to answer a question about property tax, saying she didn’t know if she could talk about it before going deeper to determine if how those taxes are spent is working, but her experience since returning to Indiana in 2015 included a tenure as a vice principal at Indiana Area Junior High School.
• McCombie could draw on experiences on the faculty at IUP, but also three terms as a school board member in the Purchase Line district.
• Blank said she favors rebuilding Eisenhower, saying “fourth and fifth graders do not do well” attending classes along with junior high schoolers while the district plans the reconstruction of the Indiana Borough elementary school. Still, she said, “it is a heck of a lot better than not having a school at all.”
• Adams said he has six children in the various IASD schools. Adams also is involved in the community, serving on the boards of the YMCA of Indiana County and the Indiana County United Way.
• Anderson said she wants opportunities for students on all levels, from those in advanced placement classes to those needing special education.
• Snyder teaches at Marion Center and has one boy now in an IASD school and a second about to enter school. He said he was tired of Indiana Area “slipping into mediocrity because of bad decisions.”
IAEA President Paul McCue presided over the forum, while IAEA member Kayla Stewart was moderator and IAEA member Leanne Jack was timer for each 10-minute session Tuesday night.